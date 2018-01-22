Movie this week: Padmavaat

This Friday will start the much coveted Republic Day weekend this year. Since a few days, filmmakers have been scrambling to make the date theirs because it is the first extended weekend of 2018. Long holidays mean more numbers and thus, everyone wants a share of it. Earlier, it was supposed to be the release date of Rajinikanth’s vfx-laden film 2.0. But when that got pushed to April, Akshay Kumar slotted his social cause film Pad Man on that date. Later when Padmaavat managed to secure a release date after a Censor certificate and the removal of ‘i’, the makers decided to own the January 25 date. After much drama and lot of debates later, Akshay made this grand gesture of pushing the release date of his film Pad Man to February 9.

If it’s getting you all confused, just remember that this Friday, theatres will only play Padmaavat. When on it, here’s a bit more information about the film. (Also read: It’s Official! Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Padmaavat to release on January 24, but conditions apply!)

Film: Padmaavat

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor

Synopsis: Set in 1303 AD medieval India, Padmaavat is the story of honor, valor and obsession. Queen Padmavati is known for her exceptional beauty along with a strong sense of justice and is the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh and pride of the Kingdom of Chittor, a prosperous kingdom in the north west of India. The legend of her beauty reaches the reigning sultan of Hindustan – Allaudin Khilji. The sultan who is a tyrant, is fixated with wanting anything that is of exceptional beauty for himself. But not everything or everyone is for him to claim!

So who is watching the film first day first show? We totally are because it is one of the films that we have been waiting for a long time now. Shahid’s calm Maharaja demeanour, Deepika’s feisty Queen avatar and Ranveer’s devilish Khilji are enough to draw us to the film. Add to that Bhansali’s opulence and we know it will be nothing short of spectacular.