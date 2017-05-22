Movie this week: Sachin A Billion Dreams

This Friday, God of cricket will be back. We are talking about Sachin Tendulkar who is bringing a film on his life to the theatres near you. Have you missed cheering ‘Sachin Sachin’ from the stands? Well, this is your chance to relieve those moments. Everyone of us have memories attached to this man because we saw him rise and fall and then rise again, multiple number of times and thus Sachin A Billion Dreams is extremely special. Guess even Bollywood understands why this film is important to everyone and thus there are no big releases rivalling it at the box office. But there are a lot of conjectures about what the film is all about. If you too have a few doubts about it, let us tell you what you will be served when you buy a ticket for the same. (Also read: Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer: Fan or not, Sachin Tendulkar’ fascinating journey will give you goosebumps guaranteed)

Film: Sachin A Billion Dreams

Synopsis: Don’t expect an onscreen adaptation of Sachin Tendulkar’s life. It will in fact have the Master Blaster sharing with you many info about his life across the run-time. It will have a 10 year old Sachin with twinkle in his eyes watching India life 1983 world cup and more than two decades later, he will be part of the World Cup winning Indian team of 2011. You will be able to relieve those moments again which left us in awe of it. The hangover of that win lasted one whole year and then Sachin retired. It will be a journey worth showing on screen.

So how many of you are watching if first day first show? We most definitely are!