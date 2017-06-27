Movie this week: Shab

Thanks to Tubelight, filmmakers mostly seemed to have stayed away from this Friday because a Salman Khan storm at the box office engulfs everything in its wake. Guess like everyone else, everyone knew what Tubelight is expected to do but at times, your best laid plans fall flat. The film hasn’t managed to do much wonder at the box office and that could have been a great thing for other films. Well, Shab will be able to reap those benefits if you decide to give it a try. Yes this Friday, it will be a story about love, passion, deceit and heartbreak. Whether or not to go for it, is your call but it is our duty to let you know what the film is all about and here it is…

Film: Shab

Director: Onir

Star cast: Ashish Bisht, Arpita Chatterjee, Areesz Gandhi, Sanjay Suri, Raveena Tandon

Synopsis: It’s a story about Raina and her romance with aspiring model Afzar which get intruded by passion, desire, ambition and deceit. Raveena plays Afzar’s mentor but her presence in his life isn’t restricted to just that. And then suddenly a French expat called Benoit enters to complicate things further. So what’s the way out from all this? For that, watch the film.

Talking about her character, Raveena told PTI earlier, “I really wanted to do something challenging and fun. I opted for Shab because Onir is a dear friend and the character which I am playing in the film is something which I didn’t do earlier. It’s a role of a diva but has shades of grey in it and in the film I walk through a very thin line between positive and negative. Onir gave me the other role first but I wanted this role because I have not played such a character before. I was more excited to play the negative part.”

Will you watch this movie this weekend?