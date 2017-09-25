Movie This week: SPYDER

The Dussehra festivities began with Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa last week. The film starred Jr NTR in a triple role for the first time! Ever since the release, critics and fans are raving about JR NTR’s phenomenal performance. While the story has faltered at places, Jr NTR has come out shining owing to his stellar act. What with the buzz prior to the release and the positive word of mouth, the film has opened to phenomenal Day 1 collections at the box office. But the festivities don’t end with Jai Lava Kusa, they will continue with this week’s big release – Mahesh Babu‘s SPYDER! The movie we have been waiting for is finally here! Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Director: AR Murugadoss

Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh

Synopsis: SPYDER is touted to be a stylish, hi-fi thriller movie with Mahesh Babu playing a stylish, intelligence officer. He is all set to save the day as a crazy, menacing (the antagonist played by SJ Suryah) man is wrecking havoc in the city. The film apart from high octane sequences will also have moments of romance with Rakul Preet Singh playing the leading lady. The movie is Thuppakki 2.0, producers claim. Get ready for some edge of the seat thrills.

Why Should you watch it: This film marks the first collaboration of the action genius – AR Murugadoss and the Prince of Tollywood – Mahesh Babu. The fact that two eminent personalities were teaming up was enough reason to get fans excited! This is going to be a grand release in every sense as the film will release in Tamil and Telugu both. The trailer gave us a glimpse of the fats paced movie that was to come. With only two days to go, the excitement is at its peak!

While Mahesh Babu boasts of a huge fan base in Tollywood, it turns out the star is equally popular in Tamil Cinema as well. A grand function was held to introduce the star into Tmail cinema as SPYDER happens to mark his Kollywood debut. Thousands of fans thronged to the event. The actor also addressed his fans in Tamil. The fact that he himself has dubbed for his role i n Tmail isa dding to all the thrill.

Let’s see if Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa or Mahesh Bbau’s SPYDER or both rule at the box office!