Movies this week: Fukrey Returns, Monsoon Shootout

This year we have yet another sequel ready to test waters at the box office and a long in the making film. Fukrey Returns will get the four guys back on the big screen to create a laughter riot. The first film was a sleeper hit and thus, expectations from this film is really high. The team has been doing quirky promotions for the film which are really striking. They even shot commercials which are aired before any video that you watch on Youtube. Now that’s a great way of getting more and more visibility for the film. Then there is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout which has been waiting to find a release date for four years. Even now, when it is finally ready to the hit the theatres, the makers were indecisive about the perfect date. But thanks to Padmavati getting postponed, they found the right date to get the film to the audience. If you want to know more about the films, read below…

Also read: Fukrey Returns song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai teaser: Varun Sharma’s track is about emotionally blackmailing a bro? Watch video

Film: Fukrey Returns

Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Star cast: Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh

Synopsis: The Fukreys are in deep soup as Bholi is out for revenge. That creates a series of funny accidents.

Film: Monsoon Shootout

Director: Amit Kumar

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma

Synopsis: Shiva is a rookie cop who gets two different chances of dealing with a dreaded serial killer. What does he do at the end?

Which film will you watch?





<div class="apester-media" data-media-id="5a2501c6e5636b0001971c4d" height="362"></div><p><script async src="//static.apester.com/js/sdk/v2.0/apester-javascript-sdk.min.js"></script>

While the first part was high on situational humour, we are expecting Fukrey Returns to create that magic again. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vishaka Singh and Priya Anand in key roles. As for MS, Nawazuddin in it is enough to create the right kind of excitement. When it comes to histrionics, he has hardly disappointed.