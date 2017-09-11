Movies This Week: Lucknow Central, Simran

Yet again we have two really interesting movies coming up this Friday. One is a redone version of Qaidi Band which released a few days back, Lucknow Central, while the other one is Simran, a story about a girl who is abroad to earn a living and struggles she faces for her maverick personality. Kangana Ranaut returns after Rangoon and this time, she is all alone to sail it through. Simran looks pretty interesting because the one-liners she was heard mouthing in the trailer made us clap for her. It can become yet another Queen and we hope it does. Controversies aside, Kangana needs a hit film right now to stay relevant at the box office. Lucknow Central, on the other hand, has a pretty neat cast of Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal and others which make it quite fetching. The story may have already been seen on celluloid a few days back, but a change of cast might infuse a new perspective to it. Let us tell you a bit more about these films.

Film: Lucknow Central

Director: Ranjit Tiwari

Star cast: Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma

Synopsis: Four undertrials are given the opportunity to form a band and perform at a Police Function in the Jail. They get ready but they do have other motives – a musical route for escape!

Film: Simran

Director: Hansal Mehta

Star cast: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah

Synopsis: A Gujarati housekeeping woman in the US gets a little too ambitious and lands in the world of crime.

So which one will you watch this weekend?

Do let us know in the comments section why will you watch that particular movie over the other!