Movies this week: Magalir Mattum, Thupparivaalan

After a slew of releases in the Onam week, we have two unconventional films directed by unusual diretcors coming up this week! One is a women centric while the other is a thriller, detective story. Both stars talented actors and a promising supporting cast. Interestingly, both will showcase the actor in a different light and that’s what makes both these films unique! We can’t wait for September 15th. Meanwhile let’s take a look at what these movies are:

Magalir Mattum

Director: Bramma

Cast; Jyothika, Banupriya, Oorvashi, Saranya, Nasser

Synopsis: The film is about four women who decided to live for themselves for 72 hours. They embark on a journey with no plans in mind and that’s when the real excitements begins. The film tries to re-disocver the powerful presence of women that husbands/ fathers/ sons often take for granted.

Why should you watch it: The film stars a powerful cast – Urvashi, Jyothika, Bnaupriya and Saranya, the project is helmed by a national award winning director – Bramma. From the looks of the trailer, it promises an unforgettable story set in picturesque locations! We can’t wait! Also Read: Magalir Mattum trailer: Jyothika sends out a powerful yet heartwarming message to all the women out there

Thuapparivaalan

Director: Mysskin

Cast; Vishal, Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah

Synopsis: it’s story about a crazy, talented sharp detective who not only knowns his job too well but also knows to tickle the funny bone with his one liners. Also Read: Thupparivaalan trailer: Vishal’s quirky detective avatar makes this intriguing thriller story interesting

Why should you watch it: Mysskin has brought out a completely different side to Vishal that you may have known. His mannerisms, his look, his demeanor, – all fo it come togteher to give you quite a fascinating character. The fact that it’s crime thriller story adds to the intrigue. It’s a definitely a movie to watch out for!

So which movie are you going to watch this week? We bet it’s a tough choice!