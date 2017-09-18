Movies This Week: Newton, Haseena Parkar, Bhoomi

This week we have three releases with Newton, Haseena Parkar and Bhoomi and we feel it will be an enriching experience for you. Why? Well, three films with different subjects are releasing and one of them even has Rajkummar Rao in it. After all, he is the flavour of the season! There is a sort of trust that has built up in people when it comes to Rao. They are guaranteed some really good performances where he is concerned. Bareilly Ki Barfi is still fresh in our minds. Also Newton talks about a very important topic of election which has always been mired by controversies. The trailer has already left us in awe of the film and we are pretty sure, the film will double the entertainment. Haseena Parkar will see Shraddha Kapoor in a titular role. It’s a really important film for her because it rests completely on her petite shoulders. She is the hero and heroine of the film and thus, if this works, she will become one of the bankable actresses of the industry. As for Bhoomi, it’s Sanjay Dutt’s big comeback in a role he has done before in Pitaah. He was awesome in that and we are certain, he will be brilliant in this one too. Let us tell you a little bit more about the films.

Film: Newton

Director: Amit Marsurkar

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghuvir Yadav

Synopsis: A government employee entrusted with the job of conducting free and fair elections in a conflict-ridden location in Central India. It isn’t as easy as it sounds because people there aren’t even aware how to vote.

Film: Haseena Parkar

Director: Apoorva Lakhiya

Star cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia

Synopsis: The film chronicles the life of the dreaded sister of a dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim. While he ruled from the overseas, she kept things going in Mumbai.

Film: Bhoomi

Director: Omung Kumar

Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar

Synopsis: The rape revenge drama returns for the fourth time with Bhoomi. Here a father avenges his daughter by taking on the goon who leaves her traumatised.

