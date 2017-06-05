Movies this week: Raabta, Behen Hogi Teri

This Friday, two movies are releasing. One is on reincarnation while the other is about how a good guy lives under the fear of getting friendzoned or worse – bhai-zoned. The fears are extremely real. How many guys have you met in your life who are afraid of the same and at times don’t express their feelings to the girl. So Rajkummar Rao can be seen in the film falling for his neighbour played by Shruti Haasan but takes his time to disclose it to her. Well, it’s so you, isn’t it? All of us have feared this line “I see you as a friend only” or “I have always seen you as my brother/sister” This means your love story is over. That’s what the film depicts. But to know a little more about the releases, here are a few details. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan’s Behen Hogi Teri release pushed to June 9, will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon’s Raabta)

Film: Raabta

Director: Dinesh Vijan

Star cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh

Synopsis: A reincarnation drama sees two lovers return in the present century to complete their love affair. Will they succeed? Remains to be seen.

Film: Behen Hogi Teri

Director: Ajat K Panalal

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati

Synopsis: A boy is heavily into a girl who lives next door but she is yet to reciprocate those feelings. And her marriage is already impending. The problem is since his family members feel every boy and girl in the same locality are brothers and sisters, he is unable to express his feelings. So what will he do? Will he give up or fight for his love?

So which one will you watch this weekend?