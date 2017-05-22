Movies This week: Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam

The last big movie that released down South was Baahubali: The Conclusion. The movie opened to a roaring response at the BO. the film within a day earned Rs 121 crore net in India. The magnum opus was also applauded for its larger than life concept, exemplary VFX, powerful characters and sharp direction. Because of the phenomenal response Baahubali: The Conclusion opened to, many movies pushed their release date. In fact in the last three weeks, no major movie has hit theatres. And now finally, the month of May will end of a happy go lucky note with Naga Chaitanya’s Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. Also Read: Rarandoi Veduka Chudham trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet’s crackling chemistry is the highlight in this family drama

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam

Director: Kalyan Krishna

Cast; Naga Chaitanya, Rakul Preet Singh

Synopsis: It’s a love story between a city boy and a village girl. From the looks of the trailer, it’s a hunky dory family entertainer. But there’s some hardcore action to look forwrad top in this family drama. It’s a masala, feel-good, completely commercial film.

Why should you watch it: Naga Chaitanya-Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry is one fo the biggest highlights. The film seems to have to one purpose – to entertain. Also, after doing some off beat romances, Naga Chaitanya is going in for a massy appeal. We can’t wiat to watch how that turns out. The music has alreayd been received well. If we are to go by the trailer, this film is going to be your masala paisa vasool entertainer.

In an interview with The Hindu, Naga Chaitanya talks about his character from Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam : I play a guy from Vizag and Rakul Preet is a village girl. Until now, the romances I’ve done have dealt with my internal conflicts or that of the girl. In most Telugu families, marriage is a union of two families and this film presents conflicts from that aspect.

