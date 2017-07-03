Movies this week: Spiderman Homecoming, Mom, Guest Iin London- which one will you watch?

Three very interesting movies are releasing this Friday. One has a young, newly minted Superhero, another has a mother ready to go to any length for her daughter and the third has an unwelcome guest creating havoc. Yes, three completely different stories are ready to take on box office this week. The fact Tubelight has shown poor performance, these film will definitely benefit from it. Interestingly, all the three movies will have three set of audience ready to devour them. India loves superheroes, so Spiderman will be their first choice. If Mom turns out to be as good as its trailer, it will find many takers too. But there will be some who would just want something humorous to watch and thus Guest Iin London will be their choice. Let us tell you something more about these films.

Film: Spiderman Homecoming

Director: Jon Watts

Star cast: Ton Holland, Robert Downey jr.

Synopsis: Peter Parker is trying to swing between being a vigilante and High Schooler. And to make matters worse, his life isn’t that cool after being part of Captain America’s battle in the Civil War instalment.

Also read: Is Tiger Shroff running scared of Spiderman?

Film: Mom

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Star cast: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna

Synopsis: Devki is the mother everyone wants, doting, caring and always at your beck and call. But Arya, her daughter finds her intruding. That forms a wedge between the two and an unfortunate incident widens it further. Now how will Devki lessen this gap?

Film: Guest Iin London

Director: Ashwni Dhir

Star cast: Karthik Aryan, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal

Synopsis: his time too Paresh Rawal as a guest is making things really difficult for the couple Karthik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda. Set in London, Aryan and Ananya are a young couple entering into a fake marriage, a marriage of convenience, as Aryan wants UK citizenship and Ananya some easy money. The deal is that Aryan and Ananya live together for 6 months and then go their own ways once Aryan gets his citizenship and Ananya her money. But their perfect arrangement suffers a blow when Ganga Chacha and Guddi Chachi enter their live.

Which one will you watch this Friday?