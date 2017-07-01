MTV Roadies Rising July 1, 2017: While Baseer from Prince Narula’s gang fights his way back to the game, Mandeep from Neha Dhupia’s gang becomes the first semifinalist

Last week we saw how Baseer from Prince’s gang and Rahul from Nikhil’s gang were voted out by the contestants but destiny or should we say Gaelyn has something else in mind. During the penultimate seconds of the show, she revealed that there’s gonna be a face-off between the two and winner will return to the show, to his gang. Baseer from Prince’s gang won the face-off by more than a minute and returned to the game, while Rahul had to bid adieu to the show.

After Baseer’s return, Prince was elated as he was left with only one gang member in Minal, last week after the vote outs. All the four groups were than called for another task, this time for full immunity and to be the ruling gang. All four gang leaders, Rannvijay, Neha, Prince and Nikhil were asked to choose a member each as the winner will directly head to semi final. While Neha chose Mandeep, Prince, Rannvijay and Nikhil selected, Minal, Veerpal and Khushnuma, respectively. Also read: Roadies Rising: Shweta and Khushnuma accuse a male co-contestant of misbehaving with them

In order to make them understand the task, professional Kabaddi players were invited to the show, Rahul Chaudhary and Ajay Thakur. They taught the selected Roadies about the task, which was nothing but a game of Kabaddi. While Minal, Khushnum and Veerpal tried their best, it was Mandeep who scored the most and won the task, with the help was Rannvijay’s gang member Samar. And with that he became the first roadie to be the semifinalist of the show, his other two members won the immunity and their gang, for the first time ever in this season of Roadies became the ruling gang.

