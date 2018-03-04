MTV Roadies Xtreme: The talent of Chandigarh impresses Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rannvijay Singha

After the Delhi auditions, it was time for Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula to head to Chandigarh for the auditions. Over 3000 people turned up for the auditions and needless to say, the four gang leaders were not disappointed. The first contender was Rashmeet, who had quite a jolly personality. She confessed that she “likes Raftaar sir” and Rannvijay joked that Prince couldn’t deal with this fact that Rashmeet likes Raftaar and not him. The best part was when she told Raftaar, “aapki physique bahut achi hai.” That’s when Neha and Nikhil couldn’t control their laughter while Raftaar started blushing. She managed to impress the gang leaders and earned the key to the journey.

The next contender was a surprise package. He rapped, danced and had a very fit body. Next contestant, Shubadha reveals that she has been through a lot of difficult situations in her life and she was not ashamed to share it with the gang leaders. They made her do pull ups on a monkey bar and Neha and Rannvijay didn’t let her give-up as they were by her side motivating her. With her honesty and dedication towards her work, Shubadha won the gang leaders’ hearts. Shubadha’s passion not only convinced three but all four gang leaders to take her on to this journey.

Another contender managed to piss off all the gang leaders as he wrote something really objectionable in his form. So disappointed were the leaders that they didn’t take his physical strength test and rejected him. Neha told him that he doesn’t respects women and that she is feeling unsafe around him.

All in all, it was quite an entertaining watch.