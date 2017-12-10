MTV Splistvilla X Winner Naina Singh on her partner Baseer Ali: I would like for us to stay friends

Naina Singh has finally won the title prestigious title of Splitsvilla 10 winner this year on MTV along with partner Baseer Ali. It has not been an easy path to success. The journey had it’s own ups and downs but undeterred Naina has fought her way up. She speaks about her partner Baseer Ali and says that she would not have made it without him. Naina and Baseer both spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about winning the trophy and being there with each other throughout the journey. Like Baseer, Naina also feels that she wouldn’t gotten this far in the show had it not been for Baseer. (ALSO READ: Splistvilla X winner Baseer on his companion Naina: I don’t think I would have made it to the finals with any other girl)

Here are excerpts from the interview.

How has the journey in Splitvilla been so far?

It has been an amazing journey the feeling of nervousness is the same. Splitsvilla was not something I wanted to be a part of initially and I didn’t choose a partner when I came here but everything just fell into place and here I am.

How has Baseer been as a partner on the show?

I wouldn’t be here if not for Baseer. I don’t think I could find a better partner than him. He was the only guy who took a stand for me. He was like my spine, strong and firm whenever I was down. We are good friends now and I would like for us to stay friends.

What has the learning been so far?

I think I actually became a better person after the show. There are many a times when we don’t reveal our feelings or stand up for someone. Here we would fight, argue and we went through the journey together on one platform. We didn’t know each other and we got to know everybody and we shared and understood others emotions. We would feel for each other. I think I have understood life better now.

What are your parents and friends reactions?

My mom was sure that I would not go through the season. She was sure that I would come back home in a week, if not she would always say that I would fight it till the end and win the show. I hail from Muradabad and I studied in a boarding school in Nainital Don Bosco school. I have won the most stylish Diva contest. I have also done Deepika Padukone’s empowerment film. I was working as the casting director and have dabbled in many fields before I came on the show.

How was Sunny Leone as a host, did she give you any tips?

Before going on the show I didn’t have any mentor. I never looked up to any Bollywood artiste. But Sunny was a huge support and she pampered me like a baby. Whenever I used to do any task she would come running with a T.Shirt towards me. She was simply superb.

What about Ranvijay?

Rann sir has been the biggest motivating factor. I was missing my parents on the show but he was there standing behind us every moment and taking care of us. He has that charm and you automatically respect him. Sunny Leone and Rann Sir are the two people why we won the show. They kept edging us to go on and motivating us every moment. I have huge respect for them.

What are the future plans do you plan to do more reality shows like Bigg Boss?

No. I am not keen on any reality shows now. MTV Splitsvilla X is my baby and close to my heart. My video Sundowner with T-Series is releasing on the 15th so I am looking forward to it. I am also in talks with good producers and directors and am looking forward to some great work next year. You will hear of the announcements soon.

Text By Shama Bhagat