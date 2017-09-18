MTV Splitsvilla X: BDSM gives the boys nightmares and the girls have a lot of fun!

MTV Splitsvilla X major today brings along some majorpains in the asses -quite literally- for the boys! The day at the oracle closes with a lot of melodrama both happy and tearful. Haneet and Alisha celebrate their win and the group joins in. Priyank breaks down as he feels he is being cruel on Nibedita and Divya both. Divya gives him a shoulder to cry on as she assures him she is fine with it as she knows he is with her forever. Next morning wakes the boys with boxers on the bed by their side. The boys already know they are getting no clothes for the day. The Baewatch session for the day leaves everyone openmouthed. BDSM and as Rannvijay explains it is Bhigoke, Dhoke, Sukhake, Maaro. The boys have written down their wildest fantasies and now as Rannvijay and Sunny read out the fantasies the girls had to wet the towels and hit the guys they think had the particular fantasy. Now poor boys have a hard time while the girls vent out all in the moment (Also Read: EEEWW! Girl contestants will be seen licking food from their boys’ nose, neck and elbow in the upcoming episode of Splitsvilla X – View Pics)

While some of the fantasies leave the girls shocked once they come to know who it belonged to some managed to bring out the Aww moment. Akash, Mohit, Nachiket and Baseer make it to the top. They get a chanve to take out one girl and spend a lovely date together. Nachiket picks Divya and takes her to a river side were she still cannot stop talking about Priyank royally pissing off Nachiket. Once in villa Priyank teases Divya over her tough time spent. Hritu and Akash have a meltdown as they do not seem to get the reason for all the hate coming their way. The task is ready which is Izzath bachao, rules being the girls need to save the honor of their partners by dishonoring the other ones. By the power levied on Haneet and Alisha they stop Mohit and Anmol from performing. Divya and Naina gang up and we have Akash at the weak spot. Akash stands all nude with just a string with two hearts. Nachiket and Baseer get to win the game.