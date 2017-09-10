MTV Splitsvilla X Episode 9, 10 September 2017 written update: The oracle declares Haneet and Alisha the perfect Match, Esha leaves the show.

Tonight’s episode had yet another set of exciting stunts in store for the contestants. With each passing episode, Sunny Leone and Ranvijay are making sure the participants are put to the weirdest of the tasks. Today they performed the Ring a Ding Dong challenge! Rithu and Akash took the lead, their connection is something else. Steffi chooses Baseer to perform the task much to Naina’s disapproval. By the way, Alisha and Haneet kissed! She also accepted Haneet’s proposal! Esha chooses Ripu to perform the task, uh-oh, does it look like she chose the wrong guy? This ‘test the bond’ challenge was quite hilarious to watch because guys were working with bamboo sticks between their legs. Steffi and Baseer performed well too. In fact, Baseer then convinced everyone to vote for him and Steffi to go before the oracle. Also Read: ‘I think about sex more than 40 times a day’ says Splitsvilla X’s alleged winner Priyank Sharma

But Naina was visibly upset when Baseer even proposed this. Steffi was feeling bad that Baseer didn’t go in to the oracle because he was hung up on Naina. She was clear that she was feeling bad for herself. There was a new twist tonight – Akshatta and Ritu, the couple made safe by the oracle could save one girl and boy from the unsafe zone. Priyank tries to convince them to make him safe when Sunny Leone, (the host along with Ranvijay) asks him if he was only looking for himself. He then goes on to shock her further when he asks the couple to save Nivedita. Sunny is wondering what the f&%$ is going on, when Nivedita tries to justify Priyank’s choice. Sunny would hear nothing of it. Surprisngly, Divya seems okay with it and then Sunny begisn to wonder if it’s strategy that’s planned by them. She doesn’t seem too pleased. At end of it, Divya is made safe by Akshatta. Sidharth makes Ripu safe. While Priyank is still in the unsafe zone.

Now all the splitsvillans vote for the one couple they wish to see before the oracle. Haneet and Alisha get maximum votes! Even Ankita surprisingly votes for Haneet and Alisha because she was not sure about Ritu. Only Priyank votes for Akash and Ritu. The couple is disappointed that Ankita didn’t vote for them. Ripu then confesses that he would lik to go to the oracle with Ankita. Steffi is hurt because she thought, Ripu claimed he had a connection with him. But with Baseer and Ripu acting selfish, she is clear about the situation now. She is hurt but she has now gained clarity on all the games, these boys are playing.

Haneet and Alisha were excited and nervous to go before the oracle and ask it the one question – are they the ideal question? Much to their happiness, the oracle defines them an ideal match! Everyone is so happy for them! all the contestants are cheering for them. The couples then vote for Esha to exit the show because according to Alisha, her heart wasn’t in the show. Everyone is surprised but Esha agrees that she wanted to feel because she didn’t really feel any vibe with guys.