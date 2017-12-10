MTV Splitsvilla X finale WINNER: Baseer Ali and Naina Singh walk away with the trophy

The day we have been waiting for is finally here! Today is the MTV Splitsvilla Grand finale! We are super excited! And guess who have walked away with the trophy – Baseer and Neha! These two have been couple who have been through thick and thin. His lanky frame and her unconventional features made them quite a striking couple. Even when they were sent to the Oracle to test their match, the other contestants were obviously in unison – “It was a unanimous decision to send Basheer and Naina in front of the Oracle. They are very compatible and deserve a chance to test their love in front of the oracle.” stated a Times Of India report. They were also the first contestants to enter the semi finale. While Priyank and Divya were more popular, looks like this couple has won the race and won over everyone. Baseer and Naina have been known to have a huge fan base. Also Read: MTV Splitsvilla X: Baseer Ali and Naina Singh become the first semi finalists

In fact, Naina talked about her relationship with Baseer in one of her posts – “I guess we were destined to be together and I love how everything fell into place so organically and slowly! I love how we took time to figure out things and as you know slow and steady wins the race and I hope we do too!” Wow, their love story sounds so real.

This season of Splitsvilla caught everyone’s attention for its bold tasks. It was hosted by Ranvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. Tis a platform meant for youngster to find their soulmates. We saw several instances of love, betrayal, understanding, maturity on the show. Each of the contestants ahd something new to offer. While some of them became hugely popular, all in all the show was talking point for everyone. While everyone had their hopes pinned on Priyank and Divya, Basir and Naina have won and proved that their love has won!