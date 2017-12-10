MTV Splitsvilla X Grand Finale LIVE UPDATE: Baseer Ali and Naina Singh lift the trophy after fighting all odds together

MTV Splitsvilla X journeys to the D Day as we are left with TWO competing couples and one trophy. After all the bitching, crying, backstabbing, tears and heartbreak finally some of the most deserving ones have managed to fight their way to the end. While Priyank has Divya by his side now who managed to find her way back to the competition after a eviction, we have the strongest couple who have been by each others side through thick and thin- Naina -Baseer. Priyank and Divya and vouched for as the most popular pair with the kind of chemistry the two have shared from day one but they found their own share of ups and downs along the way as Priyank found his ideal match in good friend Nibedita. On the other hand Naina and Baseer stuck to each other unwavering even after they found out they were not the ideal couple and also gave up on all the powers and benefits of being the ideal match just so they could stick together. Now it is left to see who would pace it up to the final victory after all this.

Divya talks about how she had to leave the show and how she is now the finalist. Priyank takes Divya out to the place they met for the first time and he asks her what she felt about him when she saw him for the first time. She says she was smart to have stole away more time of his from the other girls. Divya tries asking Priyank about her likes and he tries to answer but fails. Divya though feels he is just pretending so it is always her on the winning end. They spent some time together at the poolside. Divya asks him how he realised his love for her. Priyank said it wa sthe second day after they met and she knew he had selected Nibby over her and she just looked at him. For Divya the best day and moment was when she was leaving and Priyank could not let go of her. Divya says that she has changed after meeting him and has strated trusting people more. Priyank says for him winning does not matter as much as being with Divya. They confess love for each other and Divya says that her raesons for being in splitsvilla has been fulfilled. Baseer and Naina too spend some quality time together as they remember their moments together. They talk about having survived dome even though they were never ideal match. Baseer thanks Naina for being a part of his journey and they are confident about winning.(Also Read: Baseer Ali and Naina Singh walk away with the trophy)

They reach the location as Baseer is happy to have Naina by his side. Akash talks about feeling bad to have lost it almost at the last moment yet he is a sport to deal with it. Rannvijay Singh observes that how he sees two best buddies standing against each other. Priyank is happy to be in the finale with Baseer. The challenge for them is getting out of a trap as the boy is blindfolded and the girl has to guide him using lovey dovey words and no direct directions. Priyank -Divya do have this lovey -dovey things but Baseer and Naina are more of a practical couple. The decision makers of the pairs are asked to step ahead and Baseer and Priyank step in. Baseer decides to get going first as penalty for direct words is 3secs. Naina has some real fun names for Baseer and herself. Naina calls out the fun names as the others are left in splits. Akshata observes how the bond between Naina-Baseer is just awesome. We do really see how the communication between these two seems to be just like cakewalk. Naina does fall in the next challenge as Baseer gets more and more annoyed at Naina. They get a lot of penalties as the others keep encouraging the girl. Baseer though keeps her calm and asks her to take it slow. Baseer says that he has always felt positive vibes from Naina and she has been his greatest partner he could have. The third challenge leaves everyone awed at the kind of chemistry the two share as they were just perfection. They do fall a couple of times and Baseer feels he has lost the game. He is not in a good mood towards the end.

Priyank-Divya are next and tehy have some gushy nicknames which are funny. Hritu is left scorning at the kind of names Divya has. Priyank and Divya do have a tough time with a clear lack of communication from the very beginning which is noticed by other contestants. The next challenge seems to be simpler for Divya and Priyank both of them being choreographers. They get through the challenge with minimum penalties. The third challenge was a bit too lagging for Divya and Priyank. Priyank was more concerned for Divya’s safety as he took it all slow. Divya observes how she was impressed by this concern of Priyank. Divya talks of how the title meant nothing for her now. Priyank talks of switching between Nibby and Divya but finally getting to where his heart took him.

Rannvijay announces that Baseer and Naina had total of twenty penalties while Divya and Priyank though took more time their penalties were minimal. Naina and Baseer are distraught as they see the game has slipped away from them and Divya too feels that she and Priyank have an upper-hand over the other two. Now Rannvijay thanks Sunny for bearing with him all this while and prepares to announce the time the couples each took for the challenges. Priyank and Divya have done this in 9min 26 secs and Naina-Baseer took 7min 17sec. Naina and Baseer are the winners for the show and the contestants are all so happy as everyone hugs the two. It is clear that no one wanted Priyank and Divya to win. Divya and Priyank observe that they are happy as their besties won. Baseer observes that all the time he has fought and stood in the unsafe zone is worth it now! Priyank says he is happy to have lost this with the girl he wants to see everything with in life. Rannvijay observes that in the end love triumphed science. Sunny though prefers to give some credit to the science factor to have brought the couples together at least. They have a selfie moment before they party!