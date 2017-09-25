MTV Splitsvilla X: Steffy Cyril is the girl in demand as three guys propose her, Sunny Leone takes Hritu to task over an inappropriate comment

MTV Splitsvilla X today has a psyched out Hritu and Akash as they feel cornered by the others. Hritu vents it all out as she does not take names but says there is boy around who has a bad upbringing and she would slap him!! Guess who the lucky was -Siddharth but as soon as Akshata confronts Hritu on the matter she takes a U Turn and denies intending to speak of Siddharth. She says she will not say who the guy was. This matter carries itself all the way to the dome. We have Nachiket-whom we quite love by the way-with the very much in love Divya, Naina and Baseer, and the ideal couples in the safe zone. Sunny expresses her disbelief in Divya- Priyank “love” once again when Nachiket points out that he took Priyank’s permission to take Divya to the oracle. Later the twist in the tale is revealed by Rannvijay as he asks Naina and Baseer to write two names in their cue card. Assuming that the names are for ouster they happily jot down Steffy and Maddy’s name but suddenly they are in for a shock when Rannvijay says that owing to the fact that Naina and Baseer have already proven themselves to be a non-ideal couple therefore the names they have written are supposed to take their places in the safe zone. Naina is left stumped as we all know she hates Steffy for actually no rhyme or reason.

Naina spells out warning with a capital “W” as she asks Steffy to never speak ill of Baseer. While we are scratching our heads wondering if Naina needs to be a bodyguard right now, we are given a very legit reason for this. Priyank is the one who spills the beans as he tells the equally confused Sunny and Rannvijay that Steffy had body-shamed Baseer. We have the usual discussion about how it would have been if the roles were reversed and Baseer did that to a girl-Steffy! Hmmm..we get the point! Steffy eventually vows never to speak to Baseer again. Now we have the couples writing names of the unsafe ones and the verdict says that the names the ideal matches write get eliminated if either of the two couples to take the test win it. While the name the couple to take the oracle write will get eliminated if they turn to win. So we have the revelation of the name by the ideal couples. We are not surprised to see Siddharth and Akshata with Hritu’s name, Siddharth states the reason as the slap issue on the previous night. Akash jumps in at his cue and proclaims that it was not intended at Siddharth. Rannvijay wants to know who it was intended at and poor Hritu in a fix strikes at random and says Ripu. Ripu is torn …and we can’t help but laugh! Ripu is like..whaaat! Now Hritu makes her big mistake as she blurts out that Ripu is a woman, as he goes talking here and there.(Also Read: BDSM gives the boys nightmares and the girls have a lot of fun!)

Sunny Leone has it! Sunny takes Hritu to task and explains to her that this is the mentality they need to change and she being a woman should not put women down. Hritu ends up apologizing and we just wished she would have been true to herself a bit more. Now Divya and Nachiket reveal their names which is again Hritu and Akash. The story though ends up with Nach and Divya not being an ideal match and hence Hritu and Akash remain safe and promise to play the game now. Next mroning they get the message and guess the task is again for the guys. After the BDSM the guys seem to be in a lot of terror! This task though is Fukrey Romeo and puts a smile on everybody’s face. The guys have to choose a girl and propose to her while Sunny and Rannvijay show up some card with some words on them. Rannvijay’s card need to be acted out while Sunny’s words need to be used in the proposal all this while the girl would be unaware of what Sunny and Rannvijay show up. The result is a majority mark given by the girls together and Sunny. Priyank makes the first move and he manages to make Divya feel very special though we have interruptions with Naagin dance and Striptease. The girl with the maximum proposals is Steffy maybe because she was the easy target for all the single boys there. Priyank and Mohit win the task and they get the next task which leaves Priyank smiling cheek to cheek. The winner boys have to choose two girls and dance with them. The others too have to make a group of two boys and one girl, we have just Ripu left out as the groups are made. Priyank goes with Nibi and Divya while Mohit goes with Anmol and Naina.