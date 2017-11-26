MTV Splitsvilla X: While Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary cheer the contestants, Nibedita and Hritu get eliminated

Tonight’s episode started with Hritu – Aquib and Priyank – Nibedita competing but there was a surprise in store – Divya and Akash had returned to help their respective partners. Divya on seeing Nibedita asked her get out because Priyank was hers! She spoke a little too rudely. Later they realised, the three of them have work together. Would Nibedita still help? Priyank and and Hritu were asked play with mind and heart! They were asked run on a wheel and spell a name they wanted to. At the end of it, Priyank spelt Divya and Hritu spelt Akash! But Priyank – Divya won by four seconds! So yes, Priyank and Divya are back! Priyank’s mood complete changed, he was dancing and looked so happy! The contestants were then asked to regale their love story! Each of them excited to re-live it reached the venue.

Now the judges wanted somebody who hasn’t known their stories and see it objectively. That’s when they invited Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary to judge the couples! Both of them looked so cute as they entered, very much in love! Prince then spoke about their love story and how they have stuck together. The couples began narrating their stories – It began with Priyank and Divya narrating followed by Steffi and Mohit’s hilarious take on their story. Hanish and Alisha also put on a great performance of their love story. Akshata and Siddharth were next whose story wasn’t as entertaining.

At the end of it, Mohit and Steffi won and are now in the safe zone! Hanith and Alisha were the next runners up who were also safe. But Priyank and Divya and Akashat and Siddharth are unsafe. So now only one couple can stay. Who deserves to stay?

The next episode shows Priyank and Divya trying to win over other contestants who might have to vote for them to remain on the show but everybody seems against them.