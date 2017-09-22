MTV’s India’s Next Top Model just got hotter with Malaika Arora Khan on board

After garnering appreciation in the first two seasons, MTV brings back the third season of India’s most awaited runway feast, India’s Next Top Model. Welcoming models from across the nation in the country’s only fashion- packed competition reality fest, the show will see fresh faces vying to be the next top model and being mentored by the best in the industry. Having provided fresh talent with a platform to showcase their ability to set the runway ablaze in its first two seasons, the third season looks more promising than ever with tasks and challenges matching international standards. Not only has the show transformed the lives of many young girls out there but had also provided them with the confidence to own the world. This time around, femme fatale, Malaika Arora will be taking over as a judge on India’s Next Top Model. Known for acing her fashion game since her MTV days, this diva will now be seen giving tips to aspiring models and judging them. (Also Read: Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda and Rihanna are obsessed with this Gucci tank top which costs Rs 30,000)

On being a judge in the third season of India’s Next Top Model, Malaika Arora said, “Fashion is really close to my heart. It is all about being free- spirited and expressing oneself without any inhibitions. A supermodel for me would be someone who effortlessly carries off the latest trends be it the squiggle eyebrows or rocks sky- high heels with utmost grace. She should take up any challenge thrown at her without any hesitation. As a panelist in the third season of India’s Next Top Model I will be judging the girls on several parameters, most importantly I will be looking at the ease with which they carry themselves. We are not looking for a pretty face, but a face that embodies the essence of human expression.”