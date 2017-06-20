Mubarakan gives a fun twist to Bollywood classic ‘Hawa Hawa’ and we already can’t stop humming it!

Who doesn’t know Hawa Hawa? It’s one of those few iconic Bollywood numbers that will never, ever get old. I mean, no seriously! Everyone who is a Bollywood buff or enjoys Bollywood music must have danced to Hawa Hawa at least once. So when I got to hear the famous music playing in the background of Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz’ Mubarakan trailer, I obviously couldn’t keep calm. Like, it was so unexpected considering none of us knew that the song is getting reprised in Mubarakan. But there…there…we finally have a new version of Hawa Hawa to groove on and we might as well add, what a catchy rendition! Also read: Mubarakan trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor starrer promises double dose of entertainment

Sung by Mika Singh, although the makers have retained the original music of Hawa Hawa but the lyrics have been completely altered according to the current gen. Titled ‘Boyfriend Bana Le‘, the trailer has just about a few lines with the main stanza going something like, “Boyfriend bana le, nazrein tu hata le, Mujhko basa le, kisi aur ko pata le.” Trust me, the moment you’ll hear it, you’ll start humming it. And moreover, like I said, even though Hawa Hawa will never ever get old or go out of memory but this Boyfriend Bana Le is sure going to be our new favourite. Especially because the lyrics are so trendy.

Here, watch the trailer below:

And just in case you didn’t know, this was the original:

Dunno about you but we certainly can’t wait to watch the full version of Hawa Hawa reprise aka Boyfriend Bana Le from Mubarakan. In fact, considering the track features double action of Arjun as Karan and Charan along with his sweethearts played by the sexy Ileana D’Cruz and the beautiful Athiya Shetty, this song is going to be a fab combination of hotness meets entertainment. While we all await the full track. Tell us what are your anticipations from Hawa Hawa’s new rendition? Are you happy with Bollywood revisiting old classic hits?