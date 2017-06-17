Mubarakan new character poster features Anil Kapoor as goofy Kartar Singh

After feasting our eyes with two posters earlier, one featuring two Arjun Kapoor(s) and an Anil Kapoor, and another the characters poster featuring two Arjun Kapoor as Charan and Karan, makers of Mubarakan have revealed a new poster, this time featuring Anil Kapoor. The poster features him in the getup of a Sardar with his trade mark smirk, donning a turban with the mention of his character name Kartar Singh. Uploading the poster of Twitter, Anil Kapoor tweeted, “O Sat Sri Akal Paaji! Assi Kartar Singh! Coming to meet you on #July28!! #MubarakanTrailerJune20 #Mubarakan #MubarakanTrailer”

Film’s leading lady Athiya Shetty too revealed the poster as she wrote, “Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June. @AnilKapoor”

Arjun Kapoor too tweeted exactly what Athiya did, “Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June.” Also read: Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan to take on his cousin Mohit Marwah’s Raag Desh on July 28

Check out the two tweets below:

Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June. @AnilKapoor 😎 pic.twitter.com/gVZCqefE9d — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 17, 2017

Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June. pic.twitter.com/9PQ02qiJDG — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 17, 2017

The trailer of this Anees Bazmee directed family comedy will be launched on June 20, 2017 and the film is slated for a July 28, 2017 release.

The film stars the ‘Chacha-Bhatija‘ duo of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, where Arjun will be seen in double role. Film also stars, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz and Neha Sharma among others.