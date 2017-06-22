Mubarakan new poster: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz are all set to bring the house down

Here’s yet another poster of Arjun Kapoor’s next film Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. While the previous poster was set in the backdrop of a wedding, this newly released poster of Mubarakan more party centric. Look at the lead characters, it looks like they are all set to bring the house down. The newly released Mubarakan poster also reveals that the first song from the film will be out today at 5 pm. The title track, which plays in the background in the trailer, is an upbeat dance number. If the visuals turn out to be great, it will be the most hip and happening party number of this year. Athiya took to Twitter to share the poster and captioned the pic as, “Get ready to party with us today! #Mubarakan tittle track out today at 5pm! Stay tuned. Can’t waaaaait!!!” Well, we cannot wait either! Let’s see what the song has in store for us…

Mubarakan’s trailer was out a couple of days ago and it looks like this one is going to be mad fun. More than anything we are looking forward to Anil and Arjun’s interesting camaraderie. Arjun plays a double role in the film and his character names are Charan and Karan Singh. He will be romancing both Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz in the movie. They have got a good response for the trailer so far. Arjun’s BFF Ranveer went on to call the trailer “galactic explosion of raita” on Twitter. (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh describes Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan a “galactic explosion of raita” and what followed is sheer madness)

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Mubarakan is slated to release on July 28 this year. The film will clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena biopic.