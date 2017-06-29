Mubarakan song Hawa hawa: Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz add a glamorous and foot-tapping twist to this 80s hit

‘Hawa hawa’ is one song that any kid from the ’80s and ’90s would swear by. The unusual musical arrangement of the song, featuring a voice which was unlike anything anybody had heard before, ensured people took to it immediately. And when Mubarakan‘s trailer brought that track back to us, we were psyched. Memories started flooding back. Honestly, remixes of such yesteryear gems make you very sceptical but when we heard it in the trailer of the Arjun Kapoor film, it gave us hopes. Turns out we were not wrong at all. It’s the perfect tribute to the ’80s hit number, which you can listen to on loop.

The song anyway is a rage at many discos, with people going crazy over it. Now this Mika Singh number, too, will become everyone’s favourite, that’s because it is even more peppier than the first one. So you are sold right there. Add to that a really dashing looking Arjun Kapoor and you have a chartbuster. His swag is unbelievable and will make you swoon. Ileana and his chemistry is one other thing which made us cheer for the song. Check out the song here to know why we are going all crazy about it… (Also read: When Ileana D’Cruz almost courted controversy for Arjun Kapoor at Mubarakan’s trailer launch – watch video)

Mubarakan will be special for many reasons. Finally, we will have an out-and-out comedy film to enjoy. It has been quite sometime since that happened. Plus, this is the first film where Arjun will work with Anil Kapoor, his uncle and that is one of the biggest reasons to wait for Mubarakan. When asked if it’s fun to work with a family member onscreen, Arjun told IANS, “It’s a blast (to work with a family member). Before the film began I was also keen to see how this pans out because I have not experienced this before. But it turned out to be a blast because you get to hang out with your family. Learn, work and watch a man who’s iconic and a legend do his work.” The film is releasing on July 28.