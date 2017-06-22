Mubarakan title track: Arjun Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s swag, Athiya Shetty-Ileana D’Cruz’s killer moves make this song worth a watch

Make way for the party anthem of the year – the Mubarakan title track! The first song from Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan is here. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, the newly released title track of Mubarakan is an upbeat dance number. The song is a mix of both retro and bhangra music. The music is hip-and-hop and has a retro vibe to it with beats that are catchy. The song grows on you eventually. It’s not like one of those upbeat dance numbers but the song moves on its own pace. The lyrics are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi and Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar have sung the song and the lyrics are penned down by Kumaar. Badshah ads his own charm with his rap to this groovy number from Mubarakan. Watch the video below. (ALSO READ: Mubarakan title track teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz groove to the coolest party anthem of the year)

Time to celebrate, time to party. Here it is, #Mubarakan – The Title track just for you! https://t.co/b9pDggt5DP — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 22, 2017



Aren’t you hooked on to it already?

The film has been in the news since quite some time and what’s interesting is that fans will get to see Arjun playing a double role in it. The actor plays the role of Karan Singh and Charan Singh in this romantic drama. Also, in this film, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle dearest, Anil Kapoor, which is yet another reason why fans are looking forward to Mubarakan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is slated to release on July 28, 2017. Arjun and Shraddha, who have worked in Half Girlfriend before, will face each other at the box office as their films Mubarakan and Haseena Parkar will be releasing on the same date. Let’s see who wins the box office race. Stay tuned for more updates right here on BollywoodLife.