Mubarakan title track teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz groove to the coolest party anthem of the year

If you have been eagerly waiting for the first song from Mubarakan, here’s a special surprise for you. The makers have released the teaser of the Mubarakan title track and Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to share it with his fans. The 28-second long teaser offers a glimpse of the mad fun that the lead actors are having in the song and from what it looks like, this one is going to be a fantastic dance number. Arjun and Anil Kapoor show some cool swag while Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty are killing it with their super hot dance moves. It’s an upbeat dance number that will surely help you get through mid-week blues instantly! Watch the teaser of Mubarakan’s title track right here. (ALSO READ: Mubarakan new poster: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz are all set to bring the house down)

Here’s a sneak peak to keep you on your toes. #Mubarakan – The Title Track out today at 5PM! pic.twitter.com/Ui42f2rw03 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 22, 2017



What’s your take on this groovy track from Mubarakan?

Talking about the film, Mubarakan is reportedly a romantic drama comedy that involves a big, fat wedding. Arjun’s comic timing has been great and we have seen that in the past too, so we are pretty sure that the humour in the film will be rib-tickling! This is the first time that Ileana, Athiya and Arjun are coming together and we are super excited to see which actress he looks better with. More than anything, it’s the chacha-bhatija jodi of Arjun and Anil that has made us impatient for the film. Let’s see what happens when the drama unfolds! For now, after watching the trailer, all we can say is that this one looks like a fun-filled movie.