Lovebirds Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev are holidaying in Sri Lanka – view pics

Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev are one of those couples who like to keep it lowkey on social media. The last we saw them in a picture together on Insta was when they publicly announced their relationship. And now we have got our hands on some recent pictures of the much – in – love couple. Mugdha and Rahul are currently in Sri Lanka for a common friend’s wedding. They look gorgeous in these pictures. There’s a picture of the lovebirds where they’re seen soaking up the sun while they’re chilling on the beach and that’s our fav pic among them all. How about you? (ALSO READ: Rahul Dev: Marriage is not on the cards right now but Mugdha Godse is extremely special)

Check out Mugdha and Rahul’s pictures right below…

Fun times in this beautiful mango color… #srilanka #tangalli #friendswedding beautiful earrings by @bellezajewels and ring & kada by @rianajewellery stunning mango attire by @tamannapunjabikapoor A post shared by MugdhaVeiraGodse (@mugdhagodse) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Beautiful location divine vibe #srilanka #friendswedding #beaituful #be A post shared by MugdhaVeiraGodse (@mugdhagodse) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:42am PDT



Rahul, who was seen in Bigg Boss 10 last, has been dating Mugdha since a very long time now. In an interview recently when he was asked if marriage is on cards, he had said, “I can’t say about marriage right now, but Mugdha is extremely special. I am glad she is a part of my life.” Just like most of the B – Town couples, looks like Mugdha and Rahul too are taking it slow!

