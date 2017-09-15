Mughal-e-Azam The Musical awes Delhi; gets an extended run

Buoyed by an overwhelming response, the makers of “Mughal-e-Azam The Musical” have decided to extend its run here.

“We felt that by extending the season we would be able to show our appreciation to the people of Delhi who have been extremely generous with their love for ‘Mughal-e-Azam The Musical’,” director Feroz Abbas Khan said in a statement.

All 12 shows originally planned for Delhi are running houseful, the makers said.

Deepesh Salgia of Shapoorji Pallonji added: “The demand for tickets has been growing incessantly and we hate to disappoint theater lovers. We would have liked to extend it further but the venue is not available after September 24.”

The Shapoorji Pallonji and National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) have added one show on September 22 and two shows each on September 23 and September 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The musical, which premiered in Delhi on September 8, is based on the K. Asif-directorial “Mughal-e-Azam” which starred thespian Dilip Kumar and ethereal beauty Madhubala.