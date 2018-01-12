Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain is sure that if a fist fight ensues between the two, Kangana Ranaut will win against Hrithik Roshan

Everyone is privy to the war of words between Bollywood stars, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Both have thrown allegations at each other thus creating an ugly situation. The controversy took many turns and celebrities repeatedly voiced their opinions on the matter. When Mukkabaaz actors, Zoya Hussain and Vineet Kumar Singh, were asked about a ‘mukkabaazi’ between Kangana and Hrithik by Bollywoodlife, the duo was dumbfounded. Zoya jumped at the opportunity and declared that Kangana will definitely win, while Vineet could not pick a winner. Check out the fun session here… (Also Read: Mukkabaaz team joins BollywoodLife for a round of not-so-dumb charades)

Mukkabaaz is a 2017 Indian sports drama film, which is co-written, co-produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie was previously screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations section. It was also shown at the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. Produced jointly by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Hussain and Jimmy Shergill. Mukkabaaz has released today and is already winning hearts. The story follows the life of a low caste boxer, Shravan, played by Vineet, who trains at a gym controlled by a local don, played by Jimmy Shergill. Shravan falls for Mishra’s niece, Sunaina, played by Zoya Hussain. The don disapproves of this match. Shravan struggles to win Sunaina’s hand in marriage and slowly becomes a successful boxer while he tries to avoid retaliation from the don.