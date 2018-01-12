Mukkabaaz actors are hopeful that the movie will win everyone’s heart

Mukkabaaz, directed by Anurag Kashyap, didn’t have a good opening at the ticket windows but critics have really appreciated the movie. Our film critic, Urmimala Banerjee, awarded it with three stars and said, “If you like realistic cinema with some fine writing and kickass performances, Mukkabaaz will not disappoint you a bit. The biggest takeaway is that it is a courageous film that does not shy away from calling a spade a spade. Anurag Kashyap holds together the elements with finesse appealing to all cinema lovers.” Like her, the Mukkabaaz actors, Vineet Singh and Zoya Hussain, too, have full faith that it will definitely win everyone’s heart. Moreover, Vineet says that none of Anurag Kashyap movies are told straight, this movie has many subplots and is not a mere love story. Vineet and Zoya share that the movie is about their love story where boxing plays a pivotal role and the politics behind it is also revealed. They also praised the other actors who played a major role in the movie. Check out the conversation the actors had with BollywoodLife.

The movie was previously screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations section. It was also shown at the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. In an interview with India.com, Anurag said, “When you find something you instantly connect with and decide that that’s the crux of your story, everything else just follows.” He further added, “As Indians, we always had a vague idea as to why is the sports scenario not that great in the country vis a vis a foreign land. But I had to make a film, which meant I had to dig deeper. And so began my journey researching the film. I told Vineet that I would make it only if he was willing to train to be a real boxer. I was not okay with mediocre work and was definitely not okay with the kind of boxing we have seen in Hindi films so far. I wanted him to become a real boxer.”