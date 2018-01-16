Mukkabaaz box office collection day 4: Vineet Kumar Singh’s film witnesses a considerable dip, collects Rs 4.85 crore

After showing decent growth over its first weekend, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill’s Mukkabaaz witnessed a considerable dip on its fourth day at the box office. The sports drama film raked in Rs 81 lakhs on its first Monday and currently stands with the total collections of Rs 4.85 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.85 cr. India biz.”

Talking about the making of Mukkabaaz, director Anurag Kashyap said, “I intend to start a dialogue through my films. I am a social commentator as a filmmaker and (believe in) capturing the complexity of the society as it is. The idea is that after watching the film ‘Mukkabaaz’, if people start talking about the affected area of a sportsman’s life and who is responsible for that, I will be happy.” He further explained, “The fact is, in our country, people join sports to get a government job and once they get that, they do not want to do that and rather want to play the sport. As a result, neither do they become a good officer, nor a sportsman. Ultimately, the result shows on our achievement of medals in international tournaments.” (Also Read: Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain is sure that if a fist fight ensues between the two, Kangana Ranaut will win against Hrithik Roshan)

Presented by Phantom Films and Colour Yellow, Mukkabaaz also stars Zoya Hussain and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Despite facing stiff competition from new releases like Kaalakaandi and 1921 apart from Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Mukkabaaz has managed to strike the chord with its target audience. Since the film is made in the modest budget, it is expected to recover its investment through its theatrical run itself. Before the release, the film was screened in many international film festivals and even got a standing ovation at the MAMI festival. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting this film to achieve the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office.