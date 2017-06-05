Munna Michael new posters: Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dance-drama looks intriguing

Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal are going to share screen space for the first time ever and while we were already excited, the character posters of film fuelled it further. The first look posters are already out but the new ones have Tiger with Nawazuddin and Nidhhi separately. In the first poster, we see the star kid standing on a bar table, striking a trademark Michael Jackson pose, while Nawaz is seen looking at him in awe with a gun in his hand. In the other, we see Tiger and Niddhi sitting on speakers while the actor is squishing a bad guy’s head with his foot. Check out the posters below and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below!

For those of you who don’t know, the film is a story about Munna who is a huge fan of pop-sensation Michael Jackson. He used to dance on the streets since his childhood to earn money. During one instance, he lands himself an opportunity to perform in a national dance competition on television. He accepts it and everyone starts addressing him as Munna Michael. While the competition starts off normally, Munna discovers a secret about the competition when only 6 contenders are left. What happens next, well time will only say. In the movie, we will also see Nawazuddin shake a leg for the first time, so we are damn excited. (ALSO READ – Tiger Shroff is ‘ABS’-olutely pumped up for the Munna Michael trailer and so are we – view pic)

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael is all set to hit the screens on July 21. But before that the trailer of the movie will be released today and we will be covering the event live, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about the movie right here…