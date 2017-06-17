Munna Michael song Ding Dang teaser: Tiger Shroff’s this track promises to be a foot tapping number

After being a superhero in his last film, Tiger Shroff is back to playing to the gallery with Munna Michael. The film has him in the lead role of a street dancer cum fighter Jo Jhagda Nahin Karta, Sirf Peet Ta Hai. After mesmerising us with Main Hoon, where he showcased his MJ-esque dance steps, Tiger is all set to woo us with a desi foot tapping Punjabi track Ding Dang. The hook line of the track goes, “Yeh Meri Wali Ding Dang Karti Hai”.

And features Tiger Shroff and Niddhi Agerwal in a setup that seems to be straight out of a Rohit Shetty track.

While not much can be construed from the 19 second teaser of the song, the hook line is hooking and more will be known once the track will be out on June 19, 2017. As far dance performances in the song are concerned, I have no two doubts on Tiger’s prowess, however it’ll be interesting to see Niddhi Agerwal as she’ll be matching steps with probably the best dancer of Bollywood. Also read: Munna Michael song Main Hoon: Tiger Shroff’s fantastic dance moves will make even the King of Pop proud

Check out the teaser below:

Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ronit Roy among others. This is Sabbir Khan and Tiger’s third film together after Heropanti and Baaghi. The actor – director duo has managed to give back- to-back hits and if Munna Michael fares well at the box office, it will mark their hat-trick at the box office. The film marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. Also read: Tiger Shroff to start Baaghi 2 in August 2017

Munna Michael is slated to release on July 21, 2017.