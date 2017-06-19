Munna Michael song Ding Dang: Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal are bursting with energy in this foot – tapping dance number – watch video

The first song from Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael is out. Titled Ding Dang, this is a highly energetic, foot- tapping dance number from the Tiger and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer. Tiger’s dance skills have always managed to woo us and in this one too, the actor has showcased some really dynamic dance moves. The beats of this song are quite catchy. If you are someone who is trying to get away with Monday blues, this upbeat number will shake you up.. wake you up! In fact it’s not just Tiger who has excelled at showcasing some really cool dance moves but Nidhhi too has managed to match up to his energy levels. Now that is superb but somehow it’s tiger who steals the show. I mean.. just look at him.. he is bursting with energy! (ALSO READ: Munna Michael song Ding Dang first look: Tiger Shroff flaunts his perfectly sculpted hot bod and we cannot stop drooling!)

Watch the video of Munna Michael song Ding Dang right here.

Tiger and Nidhhi launched the song today in a super special way. They performed on the song on the top of the bus amidst all media frenzy. Here’s the video..



Don’t you think they make quite a cute pair? Let’s hope that just like the first song, other songs of Munna Michael turn out to be equally impressive.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael, marks the Bollywood debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. So far, only the trailer of the film is out and it’s got a decent response. Tiger’s dancing skills are much talked about, and fans are expecting something really extraordinary from him in Munna Michael. Having worked on Heropanti and Baaghi in the past, this is Tiger’s third film with Sabbir. If this one turns out to be a hit at the box office, then it will be a hat-trick for the actor – director duo. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in titular role and is slated to release on July 21, 2017.