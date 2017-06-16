Munna Michael song Main Hoon making: Watch Tiger Shroff sweat it out for this tribute to Michael Jackson

Tiger Shroff made fans as soon as the beat dropped in the Heropanti song, Whistle Baja. His moves were indeed whistle-worthy. He further went on to prove his dancing prowess with songs like Befikra, Let’s Talk About Love. Now he is dancing like there is no tomorrow to the latest track from Munna Michael, called Main Hoon. The song was released a few days ago, and has received rave reviews. It already has over 4 million views on YouTube. In case you were also awestruck by the enigma of the music video, and wondered how the song was pulled off – the making video of Main Hoon is out now.

“Main Hoon is Tiger’s introduction song,” reveals Viki Rajani, producer of Munna Michael, in the making video. To be honest, I genuinely thought that this song will be that one song that plays during the climax. Well, seems like there is a lot more in store. “It is probably the best dancing track that I have ever danced to,” says Tiger, in the making video. Also Read: Munna Michael song Main Hoon: Tiger Shroff’s fantastic dance moves will make even the King of Pop proud

The song looks heavily influenced by the dancing style of King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Tiger says in the video, “We are not dancing in the typical Michael Jackson style but there are elements of MJ. And elements of myself.” Director Sabbir Khan “We wanted to give it a feel that reflected the greatness of Michael Jackson. Not that somebody is trying to imitate him. There are millions of fans who pay tribute to him and look up to him and that is what we wanted to show. It is just a reflection of the fact that we love him and will always be inspired by him.”

Certainly a lot of hard work has gone into making of Main Hoon, and it is reflecting in the final product. We are waiting for the other Munna Michael songs to come out now.

