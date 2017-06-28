Munna Michael song Pyar Ho first look: Tiger Shroff-Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to mesmerize us with this romantic track

Tiger Shroff is all set mesmerize us with a romantic track from his upcoming dance-action film, Munna Michael. The track is titled Pyar Ho and is composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics are by Kumaar. Songs seems a complete diverse from the theme of the film. And so far the tracks we have seen are all fast peppy number. The setting and locations of the song reminds me of Dil Tu Hi Bata from Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut starrer Krrish 3 and Suraj Hua Maddham from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

However, the song is nothing similar to the above mentioned in rhythm and tune. Check out the poster of the song, as Tiger uploaded it on his insta with caption, "Pyar Ho".

The song will be out later today, check out a glimpse of the song below:

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael, marks the Bollywood debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. So far, the trailer of the film as well as the two songs have got great response from the audience. Tiger’s dancing skills are much talked about, and fans are expecting something really extraordinary from him in Munna Michael. Having worked on Heropanti and Baaghi in the past, this is Tiger’s third film with Sabbir. If this one turns out to be a hit at the box office, then it will be a hat-trick for the actor – director duo. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in titular role and is slated to release on July 21, 2017.