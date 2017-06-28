Munna Michael song Pyar Ho: Tiger Shroff shows off his abs as he romances Nidhhi Agerwal in exotic locales

The pointless thing on a shirt designed for a Bollywood hero is the buttons. I mean, what the point in having those stitched to the fabric, when our leading men either have no plan to button them up, or they just tear them off. That’s the first thought that comes to my mind when I saw the new song from Munna Michael. Pyar Ho is a romantic track that is composed by Vishal Mishra to the lyrics of Kumaar. It is sung by the composer himself along with Sunidhi Chauhan. Pyar Ho is shot in some really exotic locales, what I guess is, in Egypt and Jordan, and had Tiger Shroff romance a beautiful Nidhhi Agerwal in the desert landscape.

All the girl fans of Tiger Shroff will be happy to know that his shirt remains unbuttoned during the entire song, as he proudly flaunts off his amazing abs. The locales chosen for the song, like I said before, are amazing and makes Pyar Ho a treat to watch. It also reminded me of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Suraj Hua Madham song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as well as Akshay Kumar romancing Katrina Kaif to the beats of Teri Ore in Singh is King. While Vishal Mishra has sung the number well, I, however, find his voice not suiting for Tiger Shroff. It doesn’t feel that the actor is singing the song in the movie. You can check the song out by clicking on the link here.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael marks the Bollywood debut of Bangalore-based model Nidhhi Agerwal. So far, the trailer of the film as well as the two songs have got a great response from the audience. Tiger’s dancing skills are much talked about, and fans are expecting something really extraordinary from him in Munna Michael. Having worked on Heropanti and Baaghi in the past, this is Tiger’s third film with Sabbir. If this one turns out to be a hit at the box office, then it will be a hat-trick for the actor – director duo. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated to release on July 21, 2017.