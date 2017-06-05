Munna Michael trailer: Tiger Shroff’s jaw-dropping dance moves and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Gandi baat’ will make you watch it on loop

The trailer of Tiger Shroff‘s Munna Michael is finally here and it looks all but fabulous! The first look posters have already made quite an impression and the trailer of Munna Michael is equally impressive too! It’s been very clear right from the start that this one is purely going to be based on dance. And having someone like Tiger on board, who has extraordinary dancing skills, is simply a boon for the film. If you had any doubts about that, prepared to get blown away by the trailer of the film. (ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff is ‘ABS’-olutely pumped up for the Munna Michael trailer and so are we – view pic)

So you all are aware that Munna is a slum dweller who dances like a dream. In fact, his dream is to become a world renowned dancer just like his idol Micheal Jackson. But the road to that is never easy. The trailer explains that perfectly. So it has some mind blowing moves by Tiger which make you feel sad that you can’t move like that. He must just be the person everyone will look up to for inspiration after this film. And then there is Nawazuddin Siddiqui trying to get his dance right. If you have loved his entry in Raees as MJ, this will take that to a completely different level altogether. In fact, from what we see, Nawaz and Tiger’s bromance will be the highlight of the film apart from the young actor’s killer dance moves.

Click here to watch the trailer…

This is Sabbir Khan and Tiger’s third film together after Baaghi and Heropanti. The actor – director duo has managed to give back- to-back hits and if Munna Michael fares well at the box office, it will become a hat-trick for Sabbir and Tiger. The film marks the debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. If the trailer is anything to go by, Tiger and Nidhhi do make a lovely pair. Until now, Tiger has shared the best camaraderie with Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. Will Nidhhi and Tiger’s chemistry in the film leave us wanting for more? Lets wait and watch! Munna Michael is slated to release on July 21, 2017.