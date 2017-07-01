‘Munni’- Harshaali Malhotra on Semi Final episode of Sabse Bade Kalakar to charge up the the little Kalakars

Today Sabse Bada Kalakar has renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra and everyone’s favorite -Bajrangi’s Munni-Harshaali Malhotra on the Semi Final Episode. Mukesh Chabra asks the little ones to pull up their sleeves as he is casting for his next through this show. The USP of the evening was the fact that the Guru’s have been swapped and now every kalaakar has a new Guru. As Boman Irani explains every actor needs to go out of his/ her comfort zone so as to be really molded into something beautiful. Viradh Tyagi and Karan Singh Chabra are the first to performers and they bring tears to the eyes of all present with the story of a sick child and a person who saved him. Arshad Warsi rightly observed the journey of Viradh starting from an oil seller to now this emotional one. The next come in line Dhruv with Saurav playing the soldier’s life who is away from home and misses his mother as they strive to protect the mother country.(Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor promotes Jagga Jasoos on Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi’s Sabse Bada Kalakar, but where is Katrina Kaif? – view HQ pics)

Raveena Tandon takes the opportunity to share and emotional encounter with a soldier who had his leg cut off, and she salutes the charisma and the courage of this lot. Vrinda comes next with the story of Prithviraj Chauhan and impresses everyone with the presentation, storytelling and her expressions. Raveena instantly gives her the title of the Mast Mast performance of the day. Harshaali gets all protective of her role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan as she says it is good that the film is over or Vrinda would have definitely grabbed the role. Little pataaka naagin Maahi Soni comes next with her “Baba” guru Baasha. She wraps the entire lot of audience, judges and guest around her little fingers by her nagin dance and the nagmani spoof. The judges are all speechless as they pick the little one up. Mukesh Chabra instantly promises a role to the little one and asks her to meet him soon. Mandeep and Kaamna come last but with a very mature and emotional performance which is greatly applauded by the judges especially Arshad Warsi. Mukesh observes that Mandeep has a lot of maturity in her performance.