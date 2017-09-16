Mysskin-Vishal’s Thupparivaalan becomes the latest victim of piracy, film leaks online

One of the most anticipated Tamil films, Thupparivaalan, released last Friday. The film stars Vishal in the lead role and is a thriller which tells the story about a crazy, talented sharp detective who not only knows his job too well but also knows to tickle the funny bone with his one liners. But unfortunately, the claws of piracy has already got its hold on the film’s neck.

As per reports, Mysskin directed Thupparivaalan has been leaked online. The reports were later supported by the fact that infamous piracy website Tamil Rockers announced on Twitter that they have hit 75 thousand downloads and in the same tweet they thanked Thupparivaalan and Vishal for the numbers. There were reports that Tamil Nadu Producer Council has appointed flying squads, comprising of members from Vishal’s fan clubs, who will visit screenings to curb piracy methods. Seems like the initiative has failed.

Earlier this year, when Vishal won the Tamil Producers’ Council Elections as the president, this is what he had told the media present, “A young team has won and we are giving a challenge to pirates like Tamilrockers as we will tackle the menace head on.” But more power to him. We hope he will do his best to curb the problem of piracy, and will bring the offender to justice.

Thupparivaalan also stars Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea Jeremiah.

Piracy is a huge threat to the Indian film industry with prints of movies leaking online within hours of its release. Thupparivaalan won’t be the first film to be leaked.

Recently, Triplicane police had arrested the admin of website called Tamil Gun. A few reports said, misleadingly, that it was the admin of Tamil Rockers, but the website made the clarification.

Another big film released this week – Magalir Mattum. So far, there have been no reports about the film’s leak.