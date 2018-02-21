Naachiyaar box office collection: Jyothika’s latest outing declared a hit

Ever since it was announced that award winning director Bala and Jyothika were teaming up, fans were ecstatic. After all, a talented actor and a genius director were collaborating for a project. The first poster created intrigue as it featured Jyothika in an aggressive, intense avatar. it piqued every fan’s curiosity. Soon after, there was a mind-blowing teaser that featured Jyothika in a police uniform, cussing! Reportedly the actress was on a special diet and lost 10 kilos for the role.

The fact that Singham’s wife Jyothika was taking on the role of police officer, was enough to increase the buzz around the film. On February 16th, the film finally hit theatres. Ever since the film has set the box office on fire! According to reports on Behindwoods, the film raked in Rs 1.2 crore in Chennai alone. Nachiyaar managed to earn Rs 5 crore overall, in the opening weekend. Considering there are no other big releases coming our way in the coming weeks, the movie has added advantage of raking in more money.

While it is not Bala’s best work, Jyothika and GV Prakash have been highly praised for their performances. The movie has also been praised for its racy, gripping plot. For GV prakash in particular this movie is a game changer as he took a one of a kind role.

In other news, Jyothika will soon start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s film,Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The movie boasts of a stellar cast – Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh. As per the latest update, Jyothika will also star in the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu.