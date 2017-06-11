Naagin 2, 11th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shesha kills Anshuman as Rocky and Shivangi spread trap for their enemies

Naagin 2 starts with Shivangi(Mouni Roy) killing Manjusha by throwing her off the terrace. Shesha(Adaa Khan) warns Shivangi that she will kill her nearest person now, Shivangi gets worried for Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) as she feels Rocky is her nearest one. As the family mourns Manjusha’s death Yamini(Sudha Chandran) tells Shesha that now the revenge for Shivangi has started. Shesha asks Rocky why he let Shivangi stay at their house, Rocky promises he will take care of Shivangi. Shivangi and Rocky discuss Shesha as Shivangi says she is scared for Rocky’s life, she decides to go out and protect Anshuman(Rohan Gandotra) and Gorakhnath while Rocky decides to keep a watch in the house. Shesha reaches the Shesh temple and waits for Anshuman to come out she takes the form of Shivangi, she lures Anshuman out and away. Shivangi is late to reach and Gorakhnath tells her Shesha fooled them. Shivangi follows them into the jungle but is late to reach as Shesha kills Anshuman and burns him to dust. Shivangi tries to attack her but Shesha is too powerful for her. Rocky hears Shesha and Yamini with others discussing about how she killed Anshuman, Shesha also tells them to listen to her as Shivangi will not leave any of them. Rocky comes back to the room as Shivangi returns and cries for Anshuman. Rocky tells her they will avenge every death and kill them all one by one. Shivangi and Rocky aim at killing Ranvir now. Shivangi leaves for their plan as Rocky promises he would follow. Jaadhunath sends Tanya to get Shivangi by vashikaran. Tanya does vashikaran and gets Shivangi to Jadhunath’s gufaa. Jadhunath traps her in a fire circle and asks her to get them the nagmani. Jadhunath and Tanya go to Yamini and inform her about this, she is very happy as she does not trust Shesha anymore. On reaching the gufaa they find Shivangi gone, it is revealed that Rocky reached there with Gorakhnath’s help and rescued her and as they hide Yamini screams at Jadhunath for failing her. Jadhunath is now sure someone is helping Shivangi.(Also Read: Rocky and Shivangi confuse Shesha, Shivangi starts her revenge)

Shivangi and Rocky reach the police station and plan to get Prithvi out, Rocky takes the form of Prithvi and fakes to escape and shoots at an inspector while Shivangi gives nidravish to Prthvi and breaks open the lock of the jail. Ranvir gets the news that Prithvi escaped jail, Yamini fakes concern for family and asks Ranvir not to help Prithvi. Avni decides to stay with Shesha and find out what they are going to do now. Shesha asks Avni where Shivangi is and also warns Avni to stay away from Shivangi. Shesha tells Avni they will kill Shivangi today, Avni is shocked. Shesha takes Avni outside telling her they will kill Shivangi together. Shivangi and Rocky reach back home while Shivangi takes the form of Prithvi and goes on to meet Ranvir. Prithvi/Shivangi lures Ranvir by saying he has 50crores and he needs to give them to him, Prithvi asks Ranvir to meet him at the mahadev temple. Rocky and Shivangi speak in kitchen about Shesha not being in the house.

Precap: Rocky tells Shivangi that Avni is not in the house, Shivangi and Rocky decide to search for Avni before handling Ranvir. Shesha sees them and wonders if both of them are together, Shesha hits Avni saying she does not leave anyone who tries to deceive her.