Naagin 2, 17th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shesha kills Avni,Shivangi protects the rest of the family with Nagmani

Naagin 2 starts with Prithvi waking up all tied up in a cave as he wonders where he is. Shesha(Adaa Khan) takes Avni to a cave and asks her how she knows her real name Shesha when she had just told her that her name is Ruchika. She scares Avni and traps her in the cave. Ranvir happily is walking out of the house when Shesha stops him, he says he is going with some work and she should have nothing to do with that. Shesha informs Yamini(Sudha Chandran) that Ranvir is upto something and sends them behind Ranvir as she herself stays back for something even more important. Shesha sees Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) and Shivangi(Mouni Roy) together and doubts them to have teamed up, she decides to ask Avni about it. The family searches for Avni everywhere and tells Rocky that Shesha and Avni are both missing. Shivangi wonders where Avni would have gone. Rocky and Shivangi speak about this and Shivangi says they should leave Ranvir and rather search for Avni. Rocky though asks Shivangi to follow Ranvir and he would search for Avni. Shivangi leaves and Rocky notices Shesha leaving for somewhere, he decides to follow her. He sees her flying into a jungle and as he watches he sees her vanishing into a cave. Shivangi finds Ranvir in the cave and takes the form of Prithvi to fool him. Yamini and group arrive there and as they watch Shivangi tightens her grip on Ranvir but as she is about to kill him Rocky stops her and lets all of them go. Shivangi lashes out at him for supporting the killers. Rocky takes Shivangi to the cave and shows her the ashes, he tells her how Shesha killed Avni while asking her if Shivangi and Rocky are together. Avni did not reveal this to Shesha and lied dieing that Rocky still hates Shivangi. Shesha burns up Avni and promises to kill the entire family if Shivangi kills one more of her friends. Rocky tells Shivangi this is why he stopped her and now he has to find ways of protecting his family before killing the rest. Shivangi vows to kill Shesha and put an end to all her sins. Shesha returns back home to find Yamini reprimanding Ranvir for getting into Shivangi’s trap, she says Rocky saved them all in time. Shesha thinks that for a while she a doubted Rocky but now she knows for sure he is still with her. (Also Read: Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan are NOT happy, courtesy last day of shoot for Naagin 2 – view pics)

Rocky walks away angrily leaving Yamini and Shesha wondering. Shesha follows him to his room and Rocky cannot contain his anger, he grips her asking why she killed Avni. Shesha is suddenly taken aback but Rocky controls himself and says Shivangi killed Avni and he was angry because of that. Shesha consoles him and hugs him as Rocky finds it hard to contain his anger. Rocky walks away to his family and Shesha thinks she loves it when he is angry too. Rocky consoles his family as Shivangi too arrives there. Rocky tells his family to be careful as he does not want to lose any of them to Shesha. Ranvir gets a call from Prithvi who convinces him that he is Prithvi indeed by singing an old poem. Prithvi asks Ranvir to come to a cave as he is still waiting for him there. Ranvir jumps at the idea of leaving the place with his son and the money and leaves the house without informing anyone. Prithvi has been caught by Shivangi and Rocky who hides to call his father. Ranvir reaches there and is shocked to see Shivangi he tries to shoot her but she escapes. She killed Ranvir as Rocky too reveals himself to Ranvir. Prithvi who is unconscious comes to senses and tries to call Shesha but Rocky snatches his phone and asks Shesha to come to the place acting like Prithvi. Prithvi gets killed even as Shivangi and Rocky ask him to leave. Shesha arrives and threatens Shivangi, Rocky hides and listens. Shesha leaves and Rocky worries about his family’s safety. Shivangi says she will not let anything happen to them. Shesha arrives at home and reveals herself to Mansi, Romil and Aliya. She tries to attack them but is unable to do anything and she flies away. Shivangi and Rocky walk in and the family thanks Shivangi for giving them the nagmani due to which Shesha could not touch them. It is revealed that Shivangi had taken away the nagmani from thakshak lok and given it to Mnasi bua to keep thereby protecting them. Shivangi asks them to be together always so that the nagmani protects them . They search for Shesha who had fallen out of the window by the impact of the attack, but do not find her there. Rocky says she will be back but she would now know that something is protecting them from her attacks.

Precap: Shesha grips Tanya as Shivangi says her mother’s sister is an old nagin and now Thakshika yet she did not see through her trap, Shivangi had taken Tanya’s form and asked Jadunath if he is so scared that he is not leaving Yamini’s home now. Jadhunath comes into a surprised Tanya’s room and locks it. Jadhunath sees the picture of a thakshak nag and a shesh nag together like Rocky and Shivangi, he wonders what is their relationship.