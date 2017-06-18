Naagin 2, 18th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shivangi and Rocky trap Shesha in their plan

Naagin 2 starts with Yamini(Sudha Chandran) taunting Shesha(Adaa Khan) for not being able to touch Mansi and the other family. Shesha says they have some powers indeed which is protecting them. Mansi Bua and the others come telling Yamini that Ruchika is a Naagin and she tried killing them. Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) comes there and pretends to support Ruchika and says that it was Shivangi(Mouni Roy) who took Shesha’s form and tried killing them, Rocky says he knew that so he made a raksha kavach by Jadhunath and gave them. Shesha now thinks it is because of the raksha kavach that she was not able to touch them. Later Rocky tells Shivangi that they should attack their enemies by using them against each other. Shivangi takes the form of Tanya and goes to Jadhunath and incites him against Yamini and her gang, Tanya goes away and then Rocky takes the form of Jadhunath and incites Tanya to do the vashikaran on Shesha and take her to get the nagmani. Tanya does the same and gets Shesha in her vash. Rocky plays his part and gets Jadhunath out of his room to witness this, as they walk down the corridor they see Shesha being escorted out by Tanya. Rocky goes and gets Shesha to her senses and asks where she was off to. Shesha gets really angry and grabs both Tanya and Jadhunath who start blaming each other for this. Rocky calms them and says this what Shivangi wants so they should stick together. Tanya is very pissed with Jadhunath and thinks she will not forgive him for leaving her in distress. Shesha questions Jadhunath about this and he says he never supported Tanya and what she did was all by herself. Tanya on the other hand is angry that Jadhunath bailed out on her infront of Shesha. Mansi bua is sent to play her part by Rocky, she comes to Tanya saying she heard Yamini and her gang talking about gettting nagmani and killing Tanya. Tanya gets very angry and leaves immediately saying the nagmani is only hers, Shivangi follows her out. Yamin and Shesha with the others reach Tanya’s room to question her but do not find her, they check in the havan kund aag and see Tanya entering the thakshak lok. Shesha decides to kill Tanya now, Rocky is happy about their plan working out. Rocky too follows them and takes the form of Tanya.(Also Read: Shesha kills Avni,Shivangi protects the rest of the family with Nagmani)

Now Rocky in Tanya’s form and Shivangi talk to make the others who too reach their, listen. They talk about being united to get the Nagmani this instigates Shehsa into killing the real Tanya. Once Tanya is killed Shivangi mocks Shesha that she instigated her into killing her own person. Shesha is furious and decides to kill Shivangi slowly. Jadhunath doubts Shivangi and wonders who is helping Shivangi, he gets into Shivangi’s room to check and there he finds the naglok book and in that he sees the picture of a thakshak snake and shesh snake. He wonders what their relationship would be, he wonders if Rocky and Shivangi are together. He checks where Rocky is and finds him outside the shesh shiv mandir with Shehsa, he decides to keep a watch on Rocky. Rocky and Shesha stand outside the shiv mandir and Shesha asks Rocky to kill Gorakhnath. Yamini hears the family discussing about Rocky and Shivangi being together with Shivangi. Yamini gets the full news and thinks it is right for her to go away from the house for now. Jadhunath hides to see if Rocky would help Shesha or Gorakhnath. Shesha takes the form of Shivangi to lure Gorakhnath out of the mandir while Rocky thinks of ways to help Gorakhnath. Shesha in Shivangi forces Rocky to attack her and screams out for help from Gorakhnath. Gorakhnath comes out and Shehsa grabs him and tries killing him but Rocky saves him saying they can use the pandit against Shivangi. Shivangi watches them from her hiding and Jadhunath too, he becomes more and more sure that Rocky is with Shivangi. Rocky and Shesha tie Gorakhnath in thakshak lok to lure Shivangi. Jadhunath comes there and watches them in hiding. Shivangi attacks Shesha and Rocky stops Shesha from returning the attack, Rocky feigns to get attacked and falls away as Shivangi plays along acting to be his enemy. Shivangi acquires a storm and in the confusion as Shesha is not able to see Rocky signals her to save Gorakhnath. Jadhunath sees this and now he is sure that Rocky and Shivangi are together. Shivangi saves Gorakhnath and Rocky calms down Shesha. Jadhunath decides to tell Shesha that Rocky and Shivangi are together.

Precap: Yamini falls as she is attacked, Rocky and Shivangi come face to face as Rocky stabs Shivangi and she falls. Rocky says he is tired of seeing her now he does not want her anymore. Shivangi asks him why he is doing this. Rithik is coming in.