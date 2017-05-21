Naagin 2, 21st May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rocky decides to trust Shesha and deceive Shivangi to get the Naagmani

Naagin 2 begins with Shesha (Adaa Khan) telling Shivangi(Mouni Roy) about how she killed thakshika and is now going to become the queen of thakshak naags. She throws Shivangi down from the top of the terrace and injures Shivangi. Shesha and Shivangi fight but Shesha proves more powerful and defeats Shivangi. As Shivangi tries to get up in pain, Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) notices her, he ignores her initially but then cannot resist himself and runs to her rescue. He carries her to their room and tends to her. He applies medicine to her wounds and says he just wants to remove the wound before she makes another story about it. Shesha watches them and vows to destroy their love. Shivangi goes to meet Gorakhnath and tells him about the entire Shesha episode also that Shesha is now thakshika and will marry Rocky soon. Gorakhnath promises that he would find a way out for her soon and Shivangi decides to tell Rocky her truth.

Shivangi returns home with her decision made to reveal to Rocky that she is still a naagin as she fears that if Yamini(Sudha Chandran) or Shesha tell him about it he would consider her a fraud again. As she awaits Rocky she sees Baba Jaadudev coming into the house and Rocky speaking to him. Shivangi gets worried as she is scared Jaadudev will know Rocky’s truth. She takes Mansi bua’s form and interrupts Rocky and Baba as Rocky tells him that he has kept the secret from the family. Mansi /Shivangi tells Rocky to come with her as she has something important to tell him. Rocky goes with her and Baba walks away confused about Rocky’s secret. Mansi/Shivangi tells Rocky that she is worried about Aliya’s marriage after Avni’s, Rocky promises he would find a suitable boy for Aliya. Rocky meets the other family as they plan a party to welcome Ruchika/ Shesha. They discuss about Shesha being Rocky’s best friend and Yamini keeps up her performance praising Shesha. Tanya walks away saying she has to go somewhere as her mother asks her to beware of Shesha.(Also Read: Shesha returns to Rocky’s life, Shivangi is desperate to find a solution)

Shivangi comes to meet Rocky in Nagin form and tells him about her mother’s death and about Yamini and Shesha. Rocky deceives her and acts as if he believes her, he has alreday been fed a story by Shesha. Shesha showed him her Naagin form and made him believe that she was held captive in a thakshak temple where nags bit her continuously and changed her into a thakshak nagin. Rocky tells Shesha about himself and she reveals to him that he is a Thakshak naag. She tells Rocky that Shivangi is the cause of all her pain so they need to snatch the Naagmani which will reveal itself that night. Shesha asks Rocky to deceive Shivangi and use her to get the naagmani. Rocky plays the drama infront of Shivangi an dmakes her believe that he loves her and he would help her end Shesha with the naagmani. Rocky vows to kill Shivangi that night. Shesha witnesses this and is happy that she fooled Rocky.

The family awaits the return of Avni’s would be and Tanya’s brother -Prithvi. They have made an impression that he is coming from U.S, though Yamini is aware that he was in jail all this while. He comes and Mahendra Pratap recognizes him from the jail, Prithvi too gets nervous seeing Mahendra. Yamini introduces them and says that they must have met each other in US. The family goes on to have food while Rocky comes down with Shivaangi, he introduces her to all as his wife, he tells everyone that he did not see the truth and so did not believe Shivangi but now that he knows he trusts her. Yamini gets tensed seeing this while Shesha is happy to see her deception bearing fruit. Ymaini speaks to Shesha but she reveals nothing.

Baba Jaadunath talks to his masked accomplice who is revealed to be Tanya. He says that she should find out about Rocky soon enough, and also warns her about being careful to not reveal to anyone that she is not a normal girl. It is revealed here that he has taught her black magic to get information from Rocky. He teaches her another magic and asks her to use it to get information soon as the Nagmani is going to reveal itself soon.

Shivangi tells Rocky that she missed him and has not been able to sleep for days, they hug each other while Yamini watches them. Yamini asks Rocky what is going on, Rocky behaves rudely with her saying he now knows the truth and soon enough he would answer her questions, he walks away with that. Shivangi tells Yamini that she has updated Rocky with all her truth and now Rocky will not let Yamini continue her evil work. Rocky is followed by Shesha who asks him why he is upset, he says he has never been rude to Badi ma before but today only because of Shivangi. Shesha tells him it is all for the day and by tomorrow Shivangi will be out of their lives.

Precap: Tanya tells Jaadunath that the naagmani would be theirs only, Shesha attacks the three accomplices of Yamini and reveals her identity, Shesha asks Rocky to take Shivangi to the cave as it is time for the naagmani to reveal itself. Jaadunath attacks Gorakhnath and plans to go to the cave to get the naagmani .