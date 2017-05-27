Naagin 2, 27th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Shesha gets the Nagmani as Rocky deceives Shivangi, Shivangi is saved by an unknown friend

Naagin 2 starts with the junior artists as per Shesha (Adaa Khan)-read Tanya’s Mom and Dad- planning to get Prithvi married to Avni and Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) to Tanya. Shesha walks in with news for these people and tells them to beware as Rocky is only hers. She reveals before them that she a naagin and threatens to kill them. Yamini(Sudha Chandran) saves them in time and calms Shesha down. Mahendra Pratap tells Shesha to be careful next time she displays her naagin capabilities. Shesha is aware that Mahendra Pratap is actually Rocky’s father. Later they all prepare for the party which has a mask theme. Mansi Bua does not wish to attend the party but Aliya forces her to and Yamini asks her to behave normal before the guests even though she dislikes Shivangi(Mouni Roy). Tanya gets Jaadhunath’s call who asks her to urgently meet him in the guest room. Tanya meets Jaadhunath who tells her about Ruchika being Shesha -actually a naagin- also he asks her to get Shivangi as they need to pick the naagmani with her help. Tanya plans to use a zehreela kaanta for this purpose. She goes to the store-room and gets a needle. She comes down to find out the party has a masked theme as she stands wondering how to find Shivangi, Rocky meets her and takes her to meet Shivangi. Tanya pricks Shivangi with the needle. She plans to make Shivangi unconscious and then take her away to get the naagmani.

Tanya plans to reach to Rocky’s truth so she does the “vasheekaran tantra” on him to make him dance with her, but before she can know anything Shesha takes Rocky away from her. The party proceeds and Tanya asks the DJ to play the “naag been” music with an intention to get rid of Shesha. The music playing affects Rocky, Shivangi and Shesha. Shesha asks Rocky to take Shivangi away to the svayam prakashith gufaa. Rocky takes Shivangi to the terrace as they both transform into snakes due to the music. Yamini guesses that the music must be effecting Shesha and goes to help her. She comes to the terrace searching for Shesha but sees Shivangi and Rocky in naag forms. She runs to inform this to Shesha who tells her she already knows, she also tells her about misleading Rocky and getting him to make Shivangi pick up the naagmani for her. Shesha asks Yamini to follow her as she goes to the gufaa.(Also Read: Rocky decides to trust Shesha and deceive Shivangi to get the Naagmani)

Jaadhunaath asks Tanya to stop Yamini and group from reaching the gufaa by using a chant which makes the people fix to where they are and unable to move ahead. Jaadhunath plans to go to Gorakhnaath who is chanting a protection mantra to protect the naagmani. Jaadhunath stops Gorakhnath from chanting the mantra and then proceeds to the gufaa as Tanya chants the fixating mantra, hence fixing Yamini and party to their positions unable to move. Only Shesha is able to reach the gufaa as Rocky flies to the gufaa with Shivaangi in his arms. He thinks he would soon kill her once he has the naagmani. Shesha, Shivangi and Rocky conduct the pooja and the naagmani reveals itself soon. Shivangi picks it up and Rocky takes her out. Rocky snatches the naagmani and pushes Shivangi away. Shesha too arrives there with some thakshak naags. Rocky hands over the nagmani to Shesha as Shesha hugs him. Shivangi is shocked and tries to stop him but he reveals he was just taking his revenge. Shesha points the nagmani at Shivangi and takes away all her power making her just a human again. Rocky tells her now he has avenged the death of his family and also Ruchika and he turns away from Shivangi. Shesha takes the opportunity to grab Shivangi and throw her down the cliff. Here we are shown a new entrant naag who comes in time to grab Shivangi and save her. Rocky screams out for Shivangi as he sees her fall but Shesha tries to tell him she was a liar, yet Rocky refuses to justify her action of killing her. He asks Shesha to go away as he tries to come to terms with the fact that Shivangi died. He cries why she ever came into his life if she had to leave him distraught. Shesha hides the naagmani in her head as she consoles herself that slowly Rocky will forget Shivangi and become hers. Shivangi comes to senses in a valley and sees Rocky near her but then she remembers everything that happened. She gets a clearer view and sees that this is somebody else. This person dressed up in dhoti comes and gives her his hand saying he is a friend. He assures her he is not an enemy and will never deceive her but Shivangi refuses to trust anyone anymore now as her love has deceived her.

Precap: Shesha happily holds the naagmani saying after ages this has come to her and soon Rocky will be hers too, Gorakhnath welcomes Shivangi into the temple, Tanya speaks to Jaadhunath that she will not let all her work go waste and will get the naagmani back as she says this Rocky sneakily hears her conversation.