Naagin 2, 28th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Anshuman and Shivangi enter Rocky’s house in disguise, Avni to know the truth about Yamini

Naagin 2 starts with Shivangi(Mouni Roy) telling her new friend she will not trust anyone ever again. Gyaani ma comes there and introduces Shivangi to Anshuman (Rahul Gandotra) another Ichchadari naag whose parents had once rescued Shivangi's parents when Yamini(Sudha Chandran) had tried to kill them. Anshuman promises to help Shivangi to get back the Nagmani and also Rocky(Karanvir Bohra). Shesha (Adaa Khan) reaches back home with the nagmani and thinks she would also soon get Rocky back too. She goes on to tell Yamini about the nagmani. Jadhunath reaches the svayam prakashith gufaa to find it closed, he realizes that someone took the nagmani and wishes to warn Tanya before someone reaches home and sees everyone fixed. Tanya is lost in her mantra and does not notice Jadunath's call. Rocky reaches back home and remembers Shivangi, he feels extremely sad. He notices Romil standing like a statue and also all the others, he gets worried and hears a mantra, he follows the sound to reach a store-room where Tanya is doing the jaap. He hears her talking to Jadunath on phone about losing something and decides to check on her again. Shesha on the other hand tries to wake Yamini up and fails. Once Tanya moves from her position everyone becomes normal and Shesha tells Yamini about getting the nagmani. Shesha though refuses to give her the nagmani till she gets her married to Rocky. Yamini promises to do that soon, Yamini plans to marry Avni off first and then Rocky next.

Rocky tells Mansi Bua and his family about Shivangi’s death as they say that nobody even mourns her death. Yamini announces Avni’s marriage the next day itself and the family accepts. Gorakhnath mourns Shivangi’s death and the loss of nagmani that is when Shivangi enters with Anshuman, they decide to go for the functions of Avni’s party in disguise. Gorakhnath gives them both talisman to protect them from any thakshak nags. Tanya’s parents and Mahendra pratap ask Yamini about the nagmani and she tells them she has got it but they have to conduct the marriage first. Rocky follows Tanya to Jadunath’s Gufa and find out that even she is after the nagmani, he decides to protect his family against these people. Avni gets emotional thinking about how happy Rocky used to be but now he is all sad always. She goes to meet Rocky in his room and chances to see Ruchika/Shesha converting from a snake to human. Shesha makes her unconscious and locks her up in a cupboard, she then takes Avni’s place for the mehendi. Shivangi and Anshuman enter the venue as mehendi wali and musician. They fool Yamini and enter. Shivangi is asked by Mansi Bua to get a red dupatta from Avni’s room. She goes to the room and as she returns she stops by Rocky’s room and hears someone knocking inside the cupboard, she opens to find Avni locked up. Avni asks her to stay away and again misunderstands Shivangi but Shivangi tries to convince her and shows her Ruchik/ Shesha in the form of Avni sitting for mehendi. Avni still does not believe and Shivangi tells her the entire story about Yamini. Anshuman tells her he would show her the reality so that Avni would believe. Yamini comes into her room happily dancing about the nagmani and is shocked to see Shivanya infront of her, she confesses to her sins and sasy she herself had killed Shivanya. Avni sees and listens to all this. Ruchika too reaches there and seeing Shivanya she guesses Shivangi survived and is back, she goes on to attack Shivanya but fails as Shivanya coolly walks off. Yamini tells Shesha that it is Shivanya’s ghost but Shesha won’t believe. They follow Shivanya calling out to her and suddenly they see Shivangi walking towards them. Shesha and Yamini stand wondering how this can be.

Precap: Shivangi decides to stop Avni’s marriage to a criminal as she looks on Rocky suddenly announces that Prithvi is a criminal who was in jail for bank robbery.