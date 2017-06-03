Naagin 2, 3rd June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rocky’s family supports Shivangi, Shesha prepares to marry Rocky

Naagin 2 for the day starts with Shesha(Adaa Khan) proving it to Yamini(Sudha Chandran) that it is not Shivanya’s ghost but some other Ichchadhari nag with Shivangi(Mouni Roy) in the house. She says Shivangi is alive and they have to kill both of them now. Shesha calls up Yamini, Jadhunath, Tanya and Tanya’s parents into a room and tells Jaadhunath and Tanya that they know about them. Shesha asks Jaadhunath and Tanya to support them and work together as alone Shivangi will kill everyone of them. Shivangi in disguise of mehendi waali asks Mansi bua, Romil and Aliya to reach Avni’s room as she is crying. All of them rush to Avni’s room and find her well. Then Shivangi and Anshuman(Rohan Gandotra) come in and ask all of them to hear Shivangi out. Avni reveals Shivangi and Yamini’s truth to the family. Shesha comes to the room to free Avni and finds her as she left her. Shivangi and the other family hide as Shesha lies to Avni about her love for Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) also that Rocky is a naag. Avni promises to help Shesha and signals to Shivangi. Yamini tries to check Shivangi by lifting her goonghat again and again but someone from the family distracts her every time. Finally though Shesha corners her saying they need to check every person in the room, Rocky supports her. Rocky notices Prithvi going out and follows him as he already knows that Tanya is upto no good. He sees Prithvi talking to someone in a car and takes the form of Prithvi’s mother and stands awaiting him. As he comes in and sees his mother he reveals to her that the man had come with the money that he had looted from the bank for which he was in jail all this while. Rocky vows to stop this wedding. Mansi bua and the family tie their hopes to Shivangi to find the truth out before Avni gets married off to this fraud. As Shesha is about to check Shivangi she turns out to be someone else.Later it is revealed that Anshuman had taken up the position and turned into someone else, while Shivangi hid. As the marriage progresses, Shivangi worries about saving Avni, but soon Rocky comes up with police and reveal to the family that Prithvi is a criminal. The police take Prithvi away and Yamini plays her part and asks Tanya’s parents to leave the house too.

Later Yamini and Shesha discus about finding Shivangi soon. Shesha says they need to hide the nagmani before Shivangi finds it. Yamini asks her to go and hide it while she concentrates on killing Anshuman and Shivangi. Shesha reaches Thakshak lok with the nagmani and the thakshak naagin tells Shesha that she and Rocky together need to establish the nagmani below the shivling to get Rocky that night itself. Shesha returns to get Rocky with her. Rocky is remembering Shivangi and crying as he looks at her photo. Shivangi watches him as the photo flies to her. She promises herself that she will bring their love back. Rocky sees he lost the photo and searches for it around as Shesha arrives and asks Rocky what is worrying him. She tells Rocky that Shivangi is back to again deceive him and get the nagmani. She convinces Rocky to go with her as they need to protect the nagmani from Shivangi as if she gets the nagmani she will destroy Rocky’s family. This convinces Rocky and he flies with her to thakshak lok. Shivangi and Anshuman too decide to folow them to thakshak lok. Shivangi and Anshuman dress as Thakshak nags and make use of Gorakhnaths talisman which protects them from thakshak nags. Rocky is shocked to hear them calling him nagraj. The thakshak naagin tells Rocky that he is the king and Shesha is the queen. She tells that as Rocky does not remember Shesha too does not remember her being nagrani. They ask a confused Rocky to go with them to establish the nagmani at the base of the Shivling. Anshuman and Shivangi who have mixed with the thakshak nags follow them. The shivling rises as there is storm and they stand there watching. The thakshak nagin asks Rocky to establish the nagmani which he does even as Shivangi wishes he does not. Later the thakshak nagin says that on the coming pooranmasi night they have to get Shesha and Rocky married to increase the powers further.

Precap: The thakshak naagin tells Shesha to do a pooja for the 3 pehers of the night, Shesha says the night in which she and Rocky will become one has arrived, she goes to the room and finds Rocky missing. She checks and through her powers sees that he has gone to the haveli. Anshuman picks up the nagmani and Rocky comes there to stop him. Anshuman speaks to him and says what he is being show is not the truth.