Naagin 2, 4th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rocky and Shivangi to avenge their enemies together

Naagin 2 starts with Shesha (Adaa Khan) trying to convince Rocky(Karanvir Bohra) to marry her and increase the powers of the thakshak lok. Rocky point blank refuses to do anything like that and asks Shesha why she is doing this. He says he has nothing to do with any of this and he needs to go back home where he belongs. When Shesha fails to convince him in any ways she finally asks him to atleast stay here for the night as they need to do a maha-arthi which is impossible without the thakshak king. Rocky agrees to this and Shesha remembers being asked by the thakshak naagin to spend the night with Rocky so that their union is complete and they become the strength of the lok. Later as Yamini(Sudha Chandran) and the other wait at Jadhunath’s gufaa, Shesha arrives there and asks them to search for Anshuman(Rohan Gandotra) first as they need to kill him to kill Shivangi(Mouni Roy). Shivangi and Anshuman notice a potrait as they leave thakshak lok, they see one thakshak nag and another shesh nagin together, Shivangi tells Anshuman about seeing a similar picture in naagmani pustak. Anshuman asks her to give him that book. Shesha starts the pooja with the thakshak naagin as Rocky awaits. Anshuman comes to the shivling and picks up the nagmani and as he is about to go, Rocky comes and tries to attack him knowing that he is Shivangi’s friend. Anshuman removes his raksha khawach to make Rocky believe him and asks him to follow him to Panchnagar haveli. Shesha and the others get to know that Anshuman is in Panchnagar haveli, Shesha asks them to follow Anshuman there as she has something even more important to do with Rocky. Shesha comes back to the thakshak naagin who asks her to go to Rocky for the next step of the pooja. As Shesha reaches the room she finds Rocky gone. The thakshak naagin checks in her havan kund and finds Rocky is in Panchnagar haveli. Shesha follows him there.(Also Read: Rocky’s family supports Shivangi, Shesha prepares to marry Rocky)

Anshuman brings Rocky to the Sheshnag mandir and tells him that whenever someone is killed the image gets stored in the eyes of the sheshnaag in the mandir. Anshuman shows Rocky all the truth about the number of people Yamini and Shesha together killed. Rocky is shaken to see this as he refuses to accept his Badi ma can do something so terrible. Yamini and group arrive outside the haveli and soon Shesha too joins them there. Shesha worries that if Anshuman has managed to meet Rocky then all their game will end. Yamini says that probably Rocky has not reached here, Shesha builds up a storm outside the haveli so that Rocky is stopped whenever he comes. Rocky and Anshuman hear the storm and Rocky comes out to check after leaving Anshuman there so he is safe. Rocky gets caught in the storm while the group enters and manages to kill Anshuman. They leave after they do this. Rocky enters and is distraught to see Anshuman dead. Shivangi and Gorakhnath check on Anshuman location and find him dead at Panchnagar haveli, Shivangi and Gorakhnath rush to the haveli but see no one there. They check in the eyes of the sheshnag and see Rocky flying away from near Anshuman’s dead body, she thinks Rocky killed Anshuman. Rocky comes in and Shivangi reprimands him for killing an innocent Anshuman, she asks him to kill her. She is surprised to see Anshuman walk in hale and hearty. Rocky tells her that he got the nagmani and brought Anshuman back to life as he now knows she is right. Rocky walks away and Shivangi follows him out. Rocky apologizes for everything he did to her, he says that she was speaking truth all the time. He says she will now stand with her destroy her enemies. He uses the nagmani and gives Shivangi back all her powers.

Precap: Shivangi asks Gyaani ma about the picture she saw and the secret about her and Rocky, Gyaani ma says she will get all her answers here itself. Rocky says he will kill everyone who is Shivangi’s enemy, Shivangi now reveals to him that they cannot kill Mahendra baba as he is Rocky’s father.